Science sometimes presents itself with paradoxes, and this is one of them. A team of researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) has discovered the presence of hydrogen cyanide on Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons. This is a volatile, toxic and flammable compound… but also an ingredient for life.

Cyanide on Enceladus. A team of JPL researchers has confirmed the presence of hydrogen cyanide on this moon of Saturn. Although it is a toxic gas, its relationship with living things is more complex, to the point that it is considered one of the fundamental compounds in the emergence of life.

The study has also focused on another key aspect of this satellite: its ocean. According to the authors, the waters of Enceladus could have a great capacity to store energy in its chemicals, through compounds like those that some organisms use here on Earth.

“Our work provides new evidence that Encédalus keeps some of the most important molecules both for creating the building blocks of life and for sustaining it through metabolic reactions,” Jonah Peter, one of the authors of the study, said in a press release. .

Point. Hydrogen cyanide is, in Peter's own words, the “starting point of most theories about the origin of life.” What makes this molecule so special is its versatility when it comes to creating amino acids, one of the fundamental components for the emergence of life. To the point that some call this molecule “the Swiss army knife of amino acid precursors.”

The team of experts tried to find alternative hypotheses about how the chemical compounds present in Encédalus' feathers could have formed. These plumes are jets of water expelled from the lower layers of the ocean that surrounds this satellite, similar to the water ejections produced by geysers.

An ocean per battery. Scientists already knew about the ability of Encédalus' ocean to store energy through the process of methanogenesis, or methane creation. This energy can also be extracted, thanks to the oxidation of some organic compounds.

Oxidized organic compounds that have been found in great variety on Enceladus, which has led researchers to deduce that the satellite has more chemical mechanisms in addition to methane to store chemical energy to be later used by hypothetical living organisms.

20 years of mission (and beyond). The data used by the researchers was collected by the Cassini probe, the NASA mission that between 1997 and 2017 was studying Saturn and some of its moons. The probe ended its days immolated in the atmosphere of the gas giant, but scientists are still taking advantage of the large amount of data it collected during its 20 years of service.

On this occasion, the researchers took advantage of the neutral mass and ion spectrometer on board the probe to better understand the composition of gases and solids emanated by Enceladus. Details of the work were published in an article in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Searching for life outside our borders. Enceladus is one of the great candidates to host extraterrestrial life in our immediate environment. Like other icy satellites, it has many of the basic ingredients, both chemically and physically. That is why space agencies such as ESA and NASA have missions, some already underway, aimed at analyzing these peculiar bodies.

This means that within a few years we will begin to receive new data about these places. Meanwhile, some scientists find the old data enough to answer some of their questions.

Imagen | NASA/JPL-Caltech/VTAD / NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute