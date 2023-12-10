In remote Siberia, in a bend of the Amnya River, several days’ journey from the nearest city, lies a forest determined to rewrite the history of humanity. During a study in that region in 2019, a group of Russian and German scientists documented ancient defensive constructions, including a network of moats, benches and palisades built around a group of houses. To better understand the site, they also took samples of wood and charcoal from the layers they considered the oldest, took them to the laboratory and subjected them to radiocarbon dating. Now we finally have the results of the analysis.

And they are so fascinating that they threaten to rewrite history.

The reason: those ancient vestiges tell us about the very ancient construction of the coast of the Amnya River, but above all they tell us about our own history.

An 8,000-year-old construction. The materials collected in the Siberian taiga by Henny Piezonka, from the Freie Universität Berlin, and the rest of her colleagues caught the team’s attention for two big reasons. First, because of how they were arranged, forming bands of black materials that stood out on the white sand “as if they were drawn with a ruler,” Piezonka explains to Science magazine. The second surprise, the really big one, however, came later, when they obtained the results of the radiocarbon dating: the analyzes showed that the first walls and houses of the site had been built around 60,000 BC, making them nearly 8,000 years old. years.





Aerial view of the Amnya river and the headland; below: general plan of Amnya I and II, showing the location of the excavation trenches and visible elements.

Breaking the mold. That information is more important than it may seem. As recalled by the Christian Albrechts University of Kiel, an institution (CAU) that participated in the study, it makes it “the oldest fortified settlement in the world” known at least to date. The research has in fact just been published in the journal Antiquity with a more than eloquent title: ‘The oldest promontory fort in the world: Amnya and the acceleration of hunter-gatherer diversity in Siberia 8,000 years ago’.

Throughout its pages, scientists emphasize that the Western Siberian taiga is, at least, “one of the oldest fortified settlements in the world” and that it is even possible to document activity at the site around 6000 BC Not only that. Scientists have verified that the adjacent housing settlement of Amnya II is contemporary, which leads them to think of “a complex hierarchical structure.” Including Amnya, specialists have identified a dozen similar Stone Age forts in the region.

Freire Universität Berlin specifies that the research focused on Amnya, considered the northernmost Stone Age fort in Eurasia, and where Henny Piezonka’s team carried out field work in 2019. “Through detailed archaeological examinations at Amnya , we collected samples for radiocarbon dating, confirming the prehistoric age of the site and establishing it as the oldest known,” adds the German expert.





Amnya I, structures in the surface relief (highlighted locations). Above: depression of one of the houses. Below: external defense line with bench and moat III.

New data, new approach. The find is not interesting only because of the age of the Amnya buildings or whether they are the first. If it has aroused interest, it is more because of what it tells us about our ancestors than about the site itself. The reason: the Siberian fortified settlement was built by hunters and gatherers, which tells us that this type of societies already built complex defenses around their settlements about 8,000 years ago and that – unlike what some experts believe – they were not born with agriculture.

The nuance is more important than it may seem, since it has usually been thought that predictable harvests were needed and that they provided surpluses to sustain large sedentary populations and large buildings.

“It changes our understanding of societies”. The phrase is from Piwezonka, who underlines the scope of the find: “It changes our understanding of primitive human societies and questions the idea that people began to create permanent settlements with monumental architecture and develop complex social structures with the arrival of agriculture.” , concludes Piezonka.

During the investigation, the team collected data showing that the inhabitants of Western Siberia led “a highly developed lifestyle” relying on the resources of the taiga, where they hunted elk and reindeer using bone and stone spears, and fished in the waters. of Amnya. To preserve their fish and meat oils, its inhabitants even made their own decorated ceramics.

Rewriting history. That is the great reading left by the research developed by Piezonka and his colleagues in Siberia: forts like those of Amnya, the oldest in the world, destroy the idea that it was agriculture that led to complex societies. There, in the taiga, its inhabitants enjoyed a wealth of natural resources and reached such a level of complexity that they ended up equipping themselves with defensive architecture: earth walls several meters high topped by wooden palisades that, in at least one case, were advanced in around 2,000 years to the walls of Uruk and Babylon, in the Middle East.

Strengths… and more. In addition to these types of structures and ceramic vessels to conserve oil, the researchers detected a clue that even leads them to think that Amnya society was stratified, another of the phenomena that is usually associated with agriculture. As Science reports, they saw a group of houses that were outside the palisade, defenseless, which led them to think about some type of difference between the people who lived in the town.

“For many people, this is not yet part of what hunter-gatherers are… In archeology there are those who believe that complexity develops over time,” explains Oxford University expert Rick Schulting: “This study shows that “There may be several alternatives to complexity.”

“The Siberian finds, along with other examples such as Göbekli Tepe in Anatolia, contribute to a realignment of previous evolutionary ideas that suggest a gradual development from simple societies to more complex ones,” says Piezonka. “From the Korean Peninsula to Scandinavia, the Hunter-gatherer communities created large, permanent, and sometimes fortified settlements that used primarily aquatic food sources.”

Images: Nikita Golovanov (Christian-Albrechts-Universität), N. Golovanov, S. Krubeck and S. Juncker (extracted from the article by Henry Piezonka et al. in ‘Antiquity’) and E. Dubovtseva

