The El Argar culture is one of the first European civilizations. Also one of the most mysterious. Now little by little archaeologists are unraveling these secrets, and the latest research has achieved this through a key element for those who investigate the past: the tombs.

Sepulchral geography. A team of archaeologists from the University of Granada and University College London has carried out one of the most complete analyzes of the distribution of the tombs at the El Argar site, located in the west of the province of Almería.

Researchers have managed to locate and analyze a total of 628 tombs in this Almeria settlement from the Bronze Age.

The grave at home. The distribution of the tombs at El Argar has a particular significance in the fact that this culture buried its dead at home. This implies that the distribution of the graves is linked to the distribution of the houses in this settlement. With this we can get an idea of ​​how buildings and streets were distributed in this prehistoric settlement.

Different kinds, different graves. In addition to being able to outline the urban layout of the settlement, researchers have been able to study the social classes existing in the Argaric culture. According to the study, there was a correlation between the location of the tombs (and therefore homes) and the richness of the grave goods found in them.

“It seems that there is an area in the site in which people with a greater capacity to accumulate wealth would preferably live and be buried, although not exclusively,” Mercedes Murillo Barroso, co-author of the study, explained in a press release.

The analysis was carried out in part thanks to decades of work at this site. The researchers turned to original writings from previous generations of archaeologists and with the help of Geographic Information Systems were able to reconstruct some of the key aspects of what would have been the urban fabric of the settlement. The details of their study have been published in an article in the journal Trabajos de Prehistoria.

Witnesses to history. The fact that the tombs of El Argar are revealing important aspects of this prehistoric society is not at all strange. Tombs are important sources of archaeological information.

Many human societies throughout history have lived in settlements that either took advantage of natural elements such as caves or built from organic matter (such as wood or straw). Many cultures buried their dead with funerary trousseau that, being underground, could better withstand the passage of time without being lost or deteriorating excessively.

These grave goods could also include a wide variety of objects, from coins to everyday goods, including tools or weapons that could give us clues about who the person buried in the place was, their social position or their job.

Image | University of Granada / José-Manuel Benito Álvarez