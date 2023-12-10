Magic it seems, physics it is. Two years ago Hamdi Ucar, an electrical engineer working at Göksal Aeroaunics in Turkey, noticed a curious phenomenon that anyone can actually reproduce at home with little more than a couple of magnets, glue and an electric drill: if he connected a magnet to a motor in a certain position and inclination, activated it and then brought it closer to another magnet, the latter would begin to rotate and would remain levitating centimeters from the first.

Its discovery created expectation. And although Ucar provided an explanation about the levitation forces, he left out a crucial question: the mechanism that stabilizes the rotation of the second magnet, the one that remains suspended.

Now we can understand it. And that opens up a huge range of possibilities.





A discovery that starts in 2021. That was the year in which Ucar, then a worker at Göksal Aeronautics, in Turkey, shared his discovery and the study he had dedicated to it. As recalled in Physics Magazine, a magazine of the American Physical Society (APS), Ucar connected a magnet to a motor of a certain shape, taking into account the orientation of the axes, and then activated the rotor so that the piece began to rotate. at approximately 10,000 rpm.

When he brought a second magnet closer to the first, he discovered that it started moving, levitated upwards and remained floating in space, just a few centimeters away. Unlike other experiments carried out before, that second magnet, the “float”, accelerated with the movement of the rotor and reached a considerable speed.

Demonstrations and pending tasks. Ucar also found that the floating magnet was “trapped” even when the axis of rotation rotated until it was in a horizontal position. The study that he published then, in 2021, showed different evidence and also provided an explanation of the magnetic levitation forces, but as APS recalls, an important issue remained to be clarified: the mechanism that stabilizes the rotation movement of the “floating” magnet.

The task is relevant, since as the association of physicists recalls, the test showed a “new type of levitation” with magnets. Hence, Professor Rasmus Bjørk and Joachim M. Hermansen, from DTU Energy, in Denmark, wanted to go one step beyond Ucar’s contributions and explain how the phenomenon of rotating and levitating magnets was possible. Their conclusions have just been expressed in an article published precisely in ‘Physicis Review Applied’, by the APS.

Solving some unknowns. His work is interesting because it gives us new information about magnetic levitation and explains how it is possible that a rapidly rotating magnet can suspend another in the air. After investigating the phenomenon, Bjørk and Hermansen have concluded that it is explained by slight inclinations in the magnetic axes of the magnets with respect to their axes of rotation.

“Magnets shouldn’t float when they’re together. Normally they attract or repel each other. But it turns out that if you spin one you can make it float. And that’s the weird part. The force affecting the magnets shouldn’t change just by of rotating one of them, so it seems that there is a coupling between the movement and the magnetic force,” says Professor Bjørk.

A question of surprises and lessons. “They found that, when the floating magnet was fixed in position, it was oriented close to the axis of rotation and towards the similar pole of the rotor magnet. Thus, for example, the north pole of the floating magnet, while rotating, remained oriented towards the pole north of the fixed magnet – they point out from DTU Energy -. That is different from what was expected based on the laws of magnetostatics, which explain a static magnetic system.

The key to understanding the balanced, fixed and levitating position in which the second magnet remains, known as the “float”, lies in the magnetostatic interactions between the pieces. “It turns out that the floating magnet wants to align itself with the rotating magnet, but it cannot rotate fast enough to do so. And as long as this coupling is maintained it will float or levitate,” summarizes Bjørk, who uses the example of a toy spinning top: it only remains standing if it is turning.

A walking around the house experiment. During their research, Bjørk and his colleagues carried out different experiments, including one in which they used spherical magnets, tracking software and other laboratory materials. There was, however, a much simpler and “homemade” first test in which they used neodymium magnets, glue and tools that anyone can find in an electronics store. The result has been captured in fascinating video.

But… Why is it important? The work of DTU Energy experts is not only important for its theoretical dimension, expanding our knowledge or completing the findings already contributed in 2021 by Hamdi Ucar. No. As explained in Physics, in the future it could be given a practical approach and used to develop tools that allow us to manipulate objects without contact.

“The system has potential applications in magnetic capture and manipulation,” says the APS publication. Today there are robotic gripping arms that do not require contact and are based on the magnetic field. A rotating magnet system could simplify the process and offer a more efficient alternative.

The uses we already give it. Important applications are already being developed for magnetic levitation, such as the famous floating trains (maglev). It is also used in flywheels or high-speed machinery. Until now, several ways in which the phenomenon occurs were known, such as active magnetic stabilization, electrodynamic suspension or spin-stabilizing levitation.

Regarding the future applications of his work, Fraderick Laust Durhus is cautious for the moment: “Other possibilities will depend on to what extent the phenomenon can be expanded or reduced and how low the cost of energy is.” To clarify that horizon before the phenomenon “will require more research.”

Images: Wikipedia (Peter nussbaumer) and DTU Energy

