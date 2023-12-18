In 2003, Father Gustavo Huertas made a discovery that radically changed much of the natural history of Colombia and, by extension, Latin America. Classifying some fossils that he himself had collected during the 1960s in Villa de Leyva, Huertas identified two specimens of Sphenophyllum colombianum.

We were talking about a plant that experts believed had become extinct 100 million years before the estimated age of those fossils and that, as if that were not enough, had never been found in that area of ​​the country. The discovery was really exciting because it put the province of Ricaurte on the international paleontological map and presaged great discoveries.

The only problem is that Huertas was wrong. In fact, those two fossils were not even plants.

“They looked like plants.” Yes they seemed like it. When Fabiany Herrera from the Field Museum in Chicago and Héctor Palma-Castro from the National University of Colombia reviewed the stones, they agreed with Huertas that they were plants. He had started the project with fear that it was a 'fake' or a falsification, but seeing that they did indeed look like plants reassured them.

The doubts came “after photographing them.” “When you examine them in detail, the lines on the fossil don't look like the veins of a plant; I was pretty sure they were probably bones,” Herrera explained.





Fabiany Herrera and Héctor Palma-Castro

Bones? Plants with bones? Don't be quick. Confused and asking many colleagues, the researchers contacted a paleontologist, Edwin-Alberto Cadena. This herpetologist confirmed to them that, indeed, the lines in the rocks could be the shell of a turtle. But there was something surprising: the pieces were extremely small.

And it's surprising because when you compare the pieces with the fossil record, everything seemed to fit with an extinct genus of sea turtles called Desmatochelys, the “largest and oldest turtles that have ever existed.” How could we have such extremely small turtles of that genus?

Question of size. The fossils are no more than five centimeters long, but these sea turtles used to be almost two meters long. What was happening? Cadena's explanation was extremely simple: they were newborns (or, at most, in their first year of life).

So, well, we have lost a paleobotanical enigma, but we have gained some key pieces to understand the evolution of turtles. It's not bad at all.

In Xataka | Some reptiles have just revealed to us a secret that we have been searching for for millennia: eternal youth

Image | Fabiany Herrera and Héctor Palma-Castro