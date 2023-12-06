Salt is one of the most popular seasonings (if not the most) in kitchens around the world. However, there are also many people who, for health reasons, They try to reduce their salt consumption to a minimum. Fortunately, health and food experts have alternatives to prevent salt-free dishes from turning into bland dishes.

But first of all, why this aversion to salt? Salt, after all, has been a key ally for humanity due to a key property: its ability to preserve food in good condition.

This has been especially applied to meat and fish, foods that before the advent of refrigeration systems could spoil before reaching people’s kitchens.

But sodium (salt is sodium chloride, a compound made up of the elements chlorine and sodium) is in fact a necessary nutrient for our body. It is estimated that we need about 500 milligrams of this element for functions such as transmitting nerve impulses, contracting and relaxing muscles, and maintaining the balance between water and minerals in our body.

The problem is that sodium (and therefore salt) is, consumed in excess, a risk for our health, especially for our cardiovascular health. As the Irish Heart Foundation explains, salt “acts like a sponge in the body, soaking up fluid and retaining fluid.” This “sponge” carries fluid into the bloodstream, thus increasing blood pressure.

Salt can thus cause us to retain fluids, but the consequences of excessive consumption go much further. Excess salt has been linked to a increased risk of heart attacks and cerebrovascular accidents or strokes, heart failure, kidney and stone diseases, vascular dementia, osteoporosis and even stomach cancer.

How much salt is a lot of salt? It depends on factors such as our state of health, diet or body mass, but in general it is not advisable to exceed six grams of salt per day (the body needs one or two grams daily for its functions). In Spain, according to data from the Spanish Heart Foundation, the average consumption of salt is 9.8 grams per day (somewhat below the world average, 10.78 g/day).

Deciphering our relationship with salt

Cutting back on salt may be a good idea if we take into account that something similar happens with this condiment to what happens with sugar: we don’t know very well how much we consume. Processed and ultra-processed foods often include salt, but we are rarely aware of what quantities, unless we look at the labels and have an easy time knowing how much salt 15 milligrams is.

Again according to data from the Spanish Heart Foundation, this “invisible salt” could represent between 70 and 80% of the salt we consume.

That is why anticipating it, reducing our salt consumption before our body gives us the warning, can be a good idea. Reducing salt consumption may seem like a daunting task but it doesn’t have to be.

After all, in the 21st century and in the “developed world” our access to condiments and spices of all kinds is broad. Not only do we have access to the raw materials, the knowledge of gastronomy experts also allows us to have access to the tricks to know which spice and which seasoning can help us reduce salt without losing flavor.

An example of a way to reduce salt is to cook some foods, such as potatoes, with a bay leaf. Basil and thyme are also used to season potatoes without having to resort to traditional sodium chloride.

exist numerous alternatives, depending on the type of dish that we want to elaborate. For example, bay leaf can be used to season fish, as can dill, while we can use basil and oregano for pasta, or curry and thyme for vegetables.

These alternatives mix spices very familiar to the Mediterranean diet, such as paprika, which can be used in all types of stews; with less common spices in kitchens such as cardamom, used for example to make bread.

Coriander, another notable example, is one of the most consumed aromatic herbs in the world but not very common in Spanish cuisine. It is a very versatile condiment, which can add flavor to salads (like parsley, another highly versatile herb) but also fits well in soups, fish and sauces.

Not all advice when it comes to reducing our salt consumption is culinary. For example, it is important to know that Persistence is key: the preference for salty is an acquired taste. Our palate gets used to products with large amounts of “invisible” salt, often without realizing it. Detraining your palate can take time, yes.

The second tip is to learn to read labels. It is difficult to translate labels into a language that our brain can perceive better. How many milligrams of salt have we added to the beans when seasoning them by eye? No idea. The opposite also is true. That is why the labels also make references to recommended daily amounts and that is why it is also important to know how much that daily amount is that we should not exceed.

