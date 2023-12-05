Nowadays the telephone number helps us confirm all types of operations. This is why SIM swapping is such a dangerous technique. If they duplicate our SIM without permission, they can receive messages on that new card. It is the responsibility of the operators Do not offer duplicate cards without first ensuring and verifying that the person requesting it is the owner of the telephone number. Unfortunately, there are still cases of operators accepting these duplicate cards without permission.

He last known case is that of Digi, which has been fined 200,000 euros by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD). The fine comes for failing to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) at the end of 2021 regarding the legality of the processing. That is, managing data without permission. In this case, offer a duplicate SIM card without the ID or ensuring that it is the correct owner of the line.

The fines for ‘SIM swapping’ do not end

It is the case that this is not the first fine imposed by the AEPD for this practice. Since it was detected, in Spain More than 6.7 million euros have been imposed on different operators for allowing SIM swapping.

Vodafone is the company most fined, with up to 4.4 million euros. It is followed by Telefónica and Orange, with 970,000 and 910,000 euros and finally we find MásMóvil with 200,000 euros.

With Digi it is the second time he has received this fine, since in May 2023 we saw how the AEPD imposed a fine of 70,000 euros. Now another 200,000 euros are added for the same reasons, for a total of 270,000 euros.

The majority of large operators agreed on a Self-Control Code of Conduct in 2023. A mediation service with the aim of putting an end to this practice. However, Digi is not a party to this self-control agreement. She was fined months ago and now she is being fined again.

The events now fined by the AEPD refer to December 2021. Digi tried to appeal the sanction, but its arguments have been rejected.

As Digi explained months ago, a “specialized team for SIM duplicates” has been created with a strict policy to identify line owners. We do not know if it is effective today. What we do see is that this practice continues to result in significant sanctions for operators.

In Xataka | Exposed to SIM swapping: it’s time to raise the security bar when granting duplicate cards