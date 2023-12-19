Let's put it in figures. Today, the concrete It is the second most consumed substance on Earth. The first is water. In fact, it is the most abundant material manufactured by humans in history. And it will continue to be so for a long time because every year we consume 4,000 million tons; more than humanity used in the entire first half of the 20th century.

And, as Joe Zadeh defends, concrete built the modern world and now it is destroying it.

More data. It's not exactly an exaggeration, really. As I explained An old acquaintance from Xataka, Manuel F. Herrador, professor of structural concrete at the UDC, “it is estimated that cement production is responsible for between 6% and 8% of the carbon footprint”, and not due to consumption of energy, but because the chemical reaction in which it occurs emits CO2.

“This means that even if renewable energy were used to produce cement, it would still have a tremendous carbon footprint.” To give us an idea, it is estimated that each kilogram of cement produced produces more than half a kilogram of CO2. That is, it is enough to keep the figures in the opening paragraph in mind to see that yes, the environmental impact is enormous.

Good material. But there are very good reasons to use concrete. Firstly, because “it is produced from some of the most abundant materials on Earth.” That means it's a deeply accessible technology: almost anywhere in the world has what it takes to produce cement locally. But it is also easy to use, secure, tremendously resistant and very cheap. “Adjusted for inflation, the cost of cement in the US has barely increased since the early 20th century,” Zadeh said.

The problem is that we are in the middle of a huge climate crisis, of course. And, as Herrador said, “the only solution would be to replace cement with another material to make concrete, but today we don't have it.”

So what? That is the big question. Above all, because there are no simple answers. Although CO2 is behind climate change and if we do not stop emitting it, the situation will get worse and worse: climate change is exposing us to an enormous number of extreme weather events for which we only have concrete to defend ourselves. After all, the large infrastructures that control river beds, sea levels or the impact of storms are made of concrete.

Politically problematic. And, as if that were not enough, there is no legitimacy of any kind to ask anyone to stop using it. As anthropologist Cristián Simonetti explained, “the production and consumption of cement is in almost perfect correlation with the World Bank's development indicators.” That is to say, for practical purposes and today, stopping using concrete is indistinguishable from condemning many countries and regions to underdevelopment.

So what do we have left? First of all, keep researching. A lot, too. Because the cement problem is being especially elusive. And, meanwhile, two more things: reuse (and rehabilitate) all the concrete structures we can and opt for alternative construction techniques (“bioconstruction, the use of wood, building with straw or bamboo”) whenever possible . However, the most important thing is to be aware of the problem. Because as with all addictions (and this is a civilizational addiction), the first step is to recognize it.

Imagen | Scott Blake

*An earlier version of this article was published in December 2022