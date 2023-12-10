In the 1940s, scientists discovered two curious areas in the ocean, two large bodies of water whose characteristics stood out compared to the water around them. One was in the Pacific Ocean and the other in the Indian Ocean. They called them the equatorial water masses and an enigma arose: was there a similar mass in the Atlantic? Where was it?

The Atlantic mass. Now scientists have answered these questions: the Atlantic equatorial water mass exists. And it is located where you would expect, between the Brazilian coast and the Gulf of Guinea.

Looks are deceiving. The sea is not an immense, homogeneous mass of water. It is immense, yes, but it has little homogeneity. In the ocean we can distinguish different areas where the waters have different characteristics from the water that surrounds it.

These water masses can vary in aspects such as salinity or temperature and density (which is linked to the presence of salt and heat in the water masses). Part of the water in the oceans is also in more or less constant movement in the form of currents.

A “lost” body of water. In the middle of the 20th century, those who investigated these masses and currents observed two of these regions, one in the Pacific Ocean and the other in the Indian Ocean. The “equatorial water masses” are formed in the vicinity of the equator when the water masses of the northern and southern hemispheres intermingle.

For oceanographers, it was strange that this type of water mass was present in the Pacific and the Indian Ocean but not in the Atlantic. After all, the equatorial circulation and the way in which the waters in the three oceans intermingle are not very different from each other.

Argo. Now we know to what extent the three oceans are similar, thanks largely to a macro oceanographic research project: Argo. Those responsible for the discovery took advantage of the network of beacons deployed by this project and the data sent by this extensive network of underwater sensors to find this mysterious mass of water.

Thanks to this network, researchers were able to appreciate a region with a distinctive relationship between temperature and salinity: the Atlantic Ocean. Recently the responsible team has published an article summarizing their research in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The last piece of the puzzle? Now this discovery of the elusive Atlantic equatorial mass allows oceanographers to obtain a much more precise vision of the circulations and currents that affect the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and therefore the rest of the waters of our planet.

“The new water mass identified has allowed us to complete (or at least describe more precisely) the phenomenological pattern of the water masses of the World Ocean,” Viktor Zhurbas, one of the authors of the study, detailed for Live Science.

Zhurbas also explains how such a feature could have gone unnoticed for nearly 8 decades. According to the researcher, it is easy to merge the waters of this equatorial mass with another mass, that of the Central Waters of the South Atlantic. Distinguishing them was only possible thanks to the sensor network deployed by Argo.

Better climate models. Better understanding marine circulations can help many other disciplines such as marine biology. An important use of this new knowledge will be to refine climate models, since atmospheric circulation is intrinsically linked to ocean conditions, including water temperature.

