As in almost all video games, women must face bad experiences in World of Warcraft, since regardless of their abilities, simply by revealing their gender they receive a large amount of unnecessary toxicity. And a new example of this has generated a discussion among the community, after a player said that she was expelled from a WoW group, just for being a woman.

In a post on the WoW Subreddit, player nickname Emi says she was immediately kicked out of her group after they realized her gender, telling her something outright that could be translated into Spanish as: “Sorry, we don't play with those kinds of people here. Expulsion that her reading a screenshot that she provides with the game chat, makes it clear that she was completely sexist, since when asked about the name of her character, Emi said that she was her real name her. Revelation to which one of the players responded: “What? Are you a woman or something?”, and then expelled her for being a girl.

The post has generated a large number of responses, with other female players sharing equal or worse experiences, such as one user who says: “As a woman, I do everything possible so that no one outside my guild knows that I am a woman. Most of the time it's fine… But other times it's either this or them being perverts.” Something confirmed by another player costing her experience, saying: “The first time I entered Ventrilo when I was 17 for a raid, one of the officers between 30 and 40 years old asked me if I would be willing to offer her a lap dance as part of my “initiation”. He was married and his wife assaulted us and she heard him say this to me and she didn't say anything in response. Even if it was some kind of weird inside joke with them, still… Ouch.”

And in another experience that even reflects that this type of toxicity is already something almost established and in a terrible, normalized way, a player says: “When I started playing in 2005, my mother warned me that it was better for me to hide the fact that She was a woman because she was a girl and bearded men are not exactly good people.

“Then one of my guild colleagues found out that I was a 15-year-old girl, got the email address of my guild leader, who organized the calendar, and then sent me pictures of his penis,” later adding in an issue of the answer: “yes, I am aware that it is a federal crime. “No, I did not contact the FBI because I am not an American.”

Type of machismo or treatment of female gamers that also happens in Chile, as a recent and very interesting interview by La Tercera with Ana Guajardo, director of the Association of Women in the Video Game Industry, has made clear, where it is said that Women are relegated or even belittled in various instances, from a simple game to conferences, where there are always panels composed of only men. Note in which it is also indicated that for many men, the field of video games does not correspond to women.

