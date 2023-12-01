Tesla has finally presented its Cybertruck. Elon Musk’s large electric truck has seen the light and the first deliveries have been made, four years after its announcement and two years after the first promised date.

And despite many doubts since its first image, Tesla has put on the street a product completely different from any other on the market. A huge electric car that attracts attention for its particular shapes but also for a stainless steel exoskeleton that has focused much of the attention.

One of the doubts It is whether we will see this new model in Europe.

Europe, in the air

If we go to the official Tesla website, nothing makes us think that the new Tesla Cybertruck can reach our continent. The $100 reservation, necessary to access the product’s waiting list, is nowhere to be found.

And the truth is that a possible landing in Europe is more than doubtful.

In United States, The pick-up market is gigantic. In fact, the best-selling cars in the country are gigantic pick-ups signed by Ford, Chevrolet and RAM. The Ford F-150 alone sold 653,957 units in 2022. In Spain, the entire pick-up market sold 6,187 units.

Although since 2017, the DGT treats vehicles as passenger cars when they do not exceed 3,500 kg in weight (for which a specific license would be required), the sale of this type of automobile continues to be more or less residual in the Spanish market. And, by design, things are not very different in the rest of Europe.

If we review the list of vehicles Best sellers In the world, in Europe the best-selling cars are generalist models, while in some huge markets, such as the United States, South America, Oceania and some African countries, pick-up sales stand out, with the Ford F-150 and Toyota Hilux as maximum exponents.

That is to say, the own tastes or needs of Europeans, where urban life proliferates with high population densities, scares consumers away from vehicles of disproportionate sizes, even though we buy larger vehicles every day.

We must not forget that, no matter how much cars grow, the new Tesla model measures 5.70 meters. They are almost 65 centimeters more than a Model X and almost a meter more than a Model Y, which aspires to be the best-selling European car. In width, Tesla’s best-selling SUV measures half a meter less than the new Cybertruck. It is difficult to think of a car 2.41 meters wide on the streets of any European city.

We need deformable cars, the more the better… as long as the cabin remains intact

But whether or not it is intended for this last purpose, which clearly is not, the Tesla Cybertruck seems like it would have a really difficult time passing the tests. Euro NCAP or receive good results in crash tests. It must be remembered that these tests are voluntary but the organization has achieved a reputation that in practice forces manufacturers to pass it, since the user considers it essential when making the purchase.

These first doubts already began to flourish in the 2019 presentation and today they become relevant again. Especially with the video shown by Tesla in which he threw a car at 35 mph (56 km/h) into a wall. In Euro NCAP, the crash is at 64 km/h. In the video you can see how the vehicle hardly deforms. Only the first polygon seems to suffer the impact.

Although spectacular (and without any data offered), doubts remain as to the effectiveness of the bodywork. This is made up of a stainless steel exoskeleton Designed to be as resistant as possible to any type of shock or blow. But just because a material is impact resistant does not mean that it is better for the passenger. Stefan Teller, member of the independent body SGS-TÜV Saar, assured in 2019 in relation to the Tesla concept presented that “the occupants feel safe, but they are not.”

Currently, vehicles are designed so that the car deforms as much as possible, as long as the cabin is maintained as a safety cell for the passengers. That is, in front and behind, the vehicle must deform to dissipate as much energy as possible upon impact. This is what is considered programmed deformation. If the car were not deformed, the energy of the accident would affect the passengers to a greater extent, with much more serious consequences.

But the biggest doubt about the security of the Tesla Cybertruck appears to be on pedestrians. In its evolution, Euro NCAP included crash tests for pedestrians. The more the hood is deformed and the more impact it absorbs, the better grade it will receive, since the person hit by a vehicle will suffer less damage. If the car is as robust as possible, for the pedestrian it will be like hitting a wall.

The American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety already points out that SUVs are much more dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists, since their high front increases the risk of throwing the victim forward, increasing the risk of being run over and colliding with the road. However, pedestrians hit by cars usually fall on the vehicle itself, whose hood is designed to absorb part of the impact.

But, in addition to this, the damage to the knees and pelvis is also studied in European tests. The lower a vehicle is in its frontal, the less damage the pedestrian will suffer in these two places. If the car is taller, the damage to the pelvis will be more severe. And the angular shapes of the Tesla Cybertruck promise very negative results. The latest Hummer already received similar criticism.

As we say, the arrival of the Tesla Cybertruck in Europe is up in the air. If the vehicle is approved to circulate on our continent, it will be safe enough for passengers, but that does not mean that it will end up obtaining a good grade in the Euro NCAP tests. It would meet the minimum requirements but the agency has taken it upon itself to seriously raise the bar for safety in our market.

And to this we must add that, due to the very conception of the automobile, it will be difficult for Tesla to sell vehicles en masse to make the company profitable. investment of bringing them to Europe and not dedicate them to markets where these types of cars are much more valued. If we also add the difficulties of producing the vehicles, which the brand itself limits to 250,000 cars per year in 2025, it seems complicated. Or, at least, that they are easy to see on the street.

Photo | Tesla