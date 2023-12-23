Halit has risen from the ashes and returned to the powerful man he was in a matter of weeks. His bad financial streak has come to an end and, to celebrate, in addition to recovering his old house, he has decided to buy a new and luxurious mansion.

The businessman has decided to continue in the line of his old home and has bought a mansion next to the sea, so he can have his new yacht at hand with which we are sure he will take more than one trip.

The terrace is enormous and more than doubles the size of the previous mansion. There they will be able to celebrate massive parties, since they will not have space problems. Nor inside, since both the living room and the bedrooms and common rooms are very spacious.

When Yildiz saw this new mansion for the first time, she was impressed and Halit took the opportunity to propose and ask her to marry him again. But young Yilmaz was not at all clear and she asked him for some time to think about it!

We don't know if Yildiz will end up moving to the new Argun mansion if she decides to give her ex-husband a new chance, but what we can assure is that this new setting will be very, very exciting. Play the video and discover what the mansion is like inside!