When UNESCO declared the Nazca lines a World Heritage Site, back in 1994, around thirty of these figures were known and we did not know their purpose or how they were made. Today we still do not know why they were built, but we have discovered more than 350 and we better understand how they could have been created.

168 and rising. Thanks to advances in various technologies, the Nazca archaeological site has grown considerably. If in 1994 there were three dozen figures found, by 2019 the number was already around 200. After the discovery of another 168 figures last year, the total number of figures now amounts to 358.

The discovery was made by Yamagata University, in Japan, also responsible three years ago for the last great discovery of Nazca, when 143 new glyphs were discovered in areas such as Aja.

From a drone view. The fact that we are discovering more and more of these lines is no coincidence. The use of unmanned aircraft has been fundamental in the work of the archaeologists in charge of searching for these figures. Having this type of vehicles has been decisive in the new findings.

After all, the lines seem made to be seen not at ground level but from a bird's eye view. That is why one of the main hypotheses about its intention has to do with which celestial deities. Another more speculative hypothesis usually links them with aliens.





One of the last figures discovered in Nazca. (Yamagata University)

And with the help of artificial intelligence. 2023 has been the year of artificial intelligence, but it has been helping archaeologists in this task for some time. Already in 2019, when the discovery of 143 glyphs was announced, researchers explained that the IBM PAIRS Geoscope tool had been successfully used to discover one of the figures.

The most famous lines. The Nazca Lines are one of the two best-known archaeological sites in Peru. It is estimated that they were created between the year 100 BC and the year 300. They were made by removing the surface rocks from the ground and revealing the deeper strata of the soil. The contrast between the two geological layers is what draws these lines on the ground.

¿And 5%? However, after almost two millennia in the open, these lines are not as visible as they once may have been. We may never know what their purpose was, but the search for these figures continues.

Some experts believe that there are still many to discover. In 2020, Luis Jaime Castillo, one of the archaeologists studying these lines, explained to The Guardian newspaper that he expected the number of lines to be very high. “We have registered perhaps only 5% of what there is,” said Castillo.

This latest batch of drawings seems to prove Castillo right: in just three years of searching, the number of lines discovered has almost doubled. Who knows how many are left to find. And how many have we lost forever.

