2023 has just claimed another victim: First Contact Entertainmenta studio that worked with PlayStation, announced its closure. Through a statement, the company confirmed that its end came after 8 years of being active in the industry. The reason? The lack of support for their games, which opted for virtual reality.

First Contact Entertainment will close due to lack of support for virtual reality

In case you don't know, First Contact Entertainment are responsible for Firewall Zero Hour, considered one of the best games for PlayStation VR. Due to this, the studio decided to continue with the saga and launch Firewall Ultra for PlayStation VR2.

However, things have been complicated in recent months and their games have not received the expected support. This is due to the current state of virtual reality in the industry and the few opportunities for the development of AAA that use the technology.

First Contact Entertainment will close at the end of the year after 8 years of being active, because they cannot continue due to lack of budget. In its statement, the company stated that it was proud of all the work of its developers, who always demonstrated their passion.

“After almost 8 years working with the most incredible team I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of, I am sad to announce that we will be closing our company First Contact Entertainment at the end of the year. The lack of support for virtual reality within the industry has ended up taking its toll on us.

“As developers of AAA VR games, we are simply not able to justify the expense necessary to move forward,” the studio explained.

The players showed their disappointment at the news, as they consider that First Contact Entertainment had one of the most interesting proposals in the field of virtual reality. Unfortunately, it will close and that will be the end of Firewall.

First Contact Entertainment's days are numbered

