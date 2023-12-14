On the windows on both sides of the San Giorgio bridge in Genoa, built two years after the collapse of the Morandi bridge, several thin horizontal lines can be seen that occupy the entire surface of the glass: it is not an artistic quirk, but a measure to prevent the birds crash into it and die. The designers of Renzo Piano's studio who created the project for the new viaduct followed the recommendations of LIPU, the Italian Bird Protection League, the association that for years has invited architects and designers to ensure that buildings with large windows and barriers transparent do not pose a risk to birds.

Associations and scholars estimate that every year millions of birds die after colliding with glass buildings: it is a problem due to a series of factors linked to the characteristics of the vision of birds whose evolution has not yet assimilated the behaviors to prevent collisions with transparent surfaces . In reality it is not that difficult to prevent birds from crashing: without limiting the diffusion of glass in architecture, a few precautions are enough that various animal protection associations have been recommending for years and which many designers are already following.

Although birds orient themselves mainly thanks to their sight, they are not able to recognize glass windows and transparent surfaces in general, and we human beings can understand this, given that every now and then we inadvertently bump into particularly clean glass. Birds have good side vision and limited front vision, especially at times of day when light is low, such as dawn and dusk.

This characteristic depends on the fact that finches, sparrows, blackbirds, blackcaps and the other most widespread bird species in Europe spend most of their time on tree branches and bushes looking for food. Although in the collective imagination the ability most associated with birds is flight, their vision has not evolved so much towards high-resolution vision to improve trajectories in the air, but rather towards the recognition of food and possible predators.

People have learned to recognize the presence of glass by orienting themselves with the edges of building windows such as fasteners, repetitive structures, cracks. Birds do not have this experience available to them. If a glass window is in front of a tree, a bird is unable to recognize the transparent obstacle: the speed with which it moves, around five meters per second in most species, makes a crash very likely.

Transparency is not only a risk in the case of buildings, sound-absorbing barriers, glass parapets, shelters at public transport stops, corridors connecting two buildings are also a danger. The ability to reflect is also a risky property because birds cannot distinguish trees and the sky from their reflection.

The dangers also concern internal lighting, which is also visible from the outside through the windows, particularly at night. Birds become distracted and confused by the lights. It even happens that those who don't bang on windows start walking around buildings until they die of exhaustion (a phenomenon known as “fatal attraction” to light). In early October, nearly a thousand birds died in Chicago when they crashed into the windows of the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, a large conference center located near the shores of Lake Michigan. In most cases they were palm warblers and yellow-rumped warblers, two passerine birds of the Parulidae family.

In recent years, several observation campaigns have been organized in the United States and Europe to estimate how many birds have died after crashing into windows. Researchers collect data on the number of dead individuals, the species involved, the mortality rate in the entire population present in an area and the context in which the accidents occur.

Obtaining precise estimates is not easy. According to a study done in Italy in 2007 on the risks caused by the presence of transparent sound-absorbing barriers along roads and motorways, between 255 and 803 birds die every year for every kilometer of barriers. The LIPU delegation from Vicenza is carrying out a study using a fully glazed gym as a sample surface, but the results are not yet available. In Germany it is estimated that between 100 and 115 million birds die every year due to crashes against windows, in the United States between 365 and 988 million.

There are many rules that designers can adopt to prevent birds from colliding. One of the most cited documents is a manual created by the Swiss ornithological station of Sempach with the contribution of research bodies and associations such as LIPU. It is entitled Building with glass and light respecting birds and is now in its third edition.

One of the architectural solutions in this sense is the use of opaque glass or polycarbonate products: they are materials that provide diffused light, but have the flaw of not being transparent and not offering a view towards the outside. Another measure is the positioning of decorative elements on the facades such as slats and ornaments which can serve both to shield from the sun and to avoid crashes from birds.

If you really want to keep the glass transparent, you can use the so-called markings, i.e. signs applied directly by the glass manufacturers or glued after the installation of windows and glass. The most effective are white, yellow, black or orange stripes, they are at least 13 millimeters wide and positioned no more than 10 centimeters away from each other. According to some studies, vertical stripes are more effective than horizontal ones. The minimum percentage of coverage must be 15 percent and in general we recommend the “palm of the hand” rule as the minimum distance between the different markings regardless of whether they are stripes, dots, graphic patterns, stylized drawings or fantasy images.

In the United States, in many buildings the windows have been silk-screened with dot grids, a solution considered effective by the studies done so far: however, the dots must have a diameter between 9 and 12 millimeters and a distance between 9 and 10 centimeters between them. On the contrary, grating prints made up of small dots, from 1 to 3 millimeters in diameter, usually used as protection from the sun, are not suitable for preventing collisions. «In Italy we have promoted a collaboration with the highway company to study the best marking for sound-absorbing barriers» says Marco Dinetti, head of Urban Ecology at LIPU. «In the end, marking with horizontal lines was adopted, which is not the most effective, but it was a good compromise. Now this marking is used on many motorways, not all unfortunately, and avoids millions of crashes.”

Many studies have shown, however, that the silhouettes of birds of prey applied to windows, which are still widely used, do not serve as protection from impacts. Birds in flight do not perceive the silhouette as a potential predator: at most they consider it a specific obstacle, crashing into the remaining surface of the window or glass. Solutions such as simply tilting the windows, sun protection films or colored glass are also ineffective.

On the occasion of seminars and events organized by LIPU the architects have shown particular sensitivity, but more massive dissemination work is needed. «Unfortunately, there is no rule that requires designers to choose risk mitigation measures» continues Dinetti. «We move forward with good will. There is attention on large, more controlled works, while it is lacking in smaller contexts.”

