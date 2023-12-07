The abuse of virtual meetings during the pandemic and the lack of optimization of processes generated a pathology in many employees known as ‘Zoom Fatigue’, which caused mental exhaustion in remote employees.

Different scientific studies have been developed in this regard, studying the phenomenon from different approaches to try to find the trigger that causes it. Being a relatively new disorder and closely linked to the use of video calls as a means of communication, the results of the studies carried out offer only fragments of a joint photo that, little by little, is taking shape.

The latest study in this regard confirms that video call communications fail to attract attention like face-to-face meetings do.

Active vs. fatigue passive fatigue. The Virtual Meeting Fatigue Study: Exploring the Impact of Virtual Meetings on Cognitive Performance and Active Versus Passive Fatigue by Aalto University Professor, Niina Nurmiand published in the scientific journal Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, investigates the causes of fatigue caused by virtual meetings and its impact on employees’ cognitive performance.

To achieve this goal, a combination of factors such as heart rate variability and subjective assessments were used to understand the various types and underlying causes of mental exhaustion caused by virtual meetings.

This study from Finnish researchers challenges the commonly accepted belief that virtual meeting fatigue manifests as physical exhaustion (i.e., active fatigue) resulting from excessive meetings, and suggests that participation in them may lead to increased drowsiness (i.e. passive fatigue) due to the lack of brain stimulation caused by video call communication.

Virtual meetings bore you to death. After completing the tests, the researchers concluded that there is a link between virtual meetings and higher levels of passive fatigue, which then impacted cognitive performance. That is, participating in several daily meetings causes the brain to reduce its cognitive performance even once the meeting is over. This is an important finding for those doing demanding data processing jobs. Fatigue during virtual meetings prolonged its negative effect on cognitive performance even after the meeting has concluded.

This study connects with the conclusions obtained in a recent study by Yale University, which concluded that video call meetings were not able to connect people as face-to-face meetings did. The lack of activation of these attention areas of the brain may be related to the appearance of passive fatigue due to not connecting with the person on the other side of the screen.

Motivation is the best remedy against fatigue. The results of the Finnish study suggest that work engagement may act as a moderator at the individual level, explaining why some knowledge workers are affected, while others are not. “I thought people would get stressed in virtual meetings, but the result was just the opposite. Especially those who are not very committed to their work. This unmotivated group were the first to fall asleep during the meetings,” says Professor Niina Nurmi.

Recommendations to avoid dying of boredom in meetings. According to Professor Niina Nurmi, you can follow some recommendations to stay alert during meetings:

Avoid meetings with many participants since these dissipate attention and responsibility on attendees, generating cognitive detachment that leads to disinterest. Avoid meetings of more than 30 minutes. According to the researchers, the first symptoms of fatigue begin after 10 minutes and after 30 minutes the values ​​skyrocket. Performing other simultaneous tasks also affects other participants. If the host or other meeting participants are doing other tasks at the same time, it will disperse everyone’s attention. Receiving feedback on interventions helps maintain attention on the conversation and keeps participants alert, reducing disinterest and maintaining motivation. Keeping the cameras on also helps. The Aalto University team found that participants tended to look at their own camera feed in meetings, increasing stress levels. Turning off that feature during meetings improves cognitive performance.

Image |Pexels (Los Muertos Crew)