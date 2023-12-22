This morning, Insomniac Games finally broke the silence after get hacked. As you already know, the attackers leaked millions of documents with confidential information, several gameplays and even a playable version of Marvel's Wolverine.

Through a statement, the studio regretted the situation and thanked the entire industry for its support during these difficult times. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to explain what will happen to Marvel's Wolverine after all the leaks.

Find out: “It's more of the same,” players criticize Marvel's Wolverine after leaks

Related video: The 5 most destructive hacks and leaks

What will happen to Marvel's Wolverine after the hack and leaks?

“Thank you for the expressions of solidarity and unconditional support. We deeply appreciate it. We are saddened and outraged by the recent hack to our studio and the emotional toll it has had on our development team. “Over the last few days we have been focused on supporting each other,” the company stated.

Insomniac stressed that it is aware of all the stolen information and that it continues to investigate the situation. Likewise, he knows that Marvel's Wolverine was greatly harmed after the hack due to all the leaks and stolen material circulating on the Internet.

The company stated that, despite everything, game development will continue as planned. He explained that the project is still in production and that they will share details about it when everything is ready. Furthermore, Insomniac stated that they will remain firm in the face of the situation, as they are resilient as Logan.

“This experience has been extremely distressing for us. We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. Like Logan… Insomniac is resilient.

“Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in production and will undoubtedly evolve greatly throughout development, like all our plans. “While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right,” the studio added.

Insomniac Games broke silence after the hack

In case you missed it: “It's shameful”, the industry regrets the Insomniac leak and attacks hackers

In this link you will find all the news related to Marvel's Wolverine.

Related video: Hacking: a new pandemic?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News