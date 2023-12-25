It is not entirely new, but it is fascinating and certainly promising, especially as we advance in its study. We have known about transparent wood for a few decades and we have talked to you about it here on occasion, but its study has experienced considerable advances over recent years to open up interesting applications that go far beyond construction. There are those who are already thinking about it to create windows, screens, the energy sector or even industries as seemingly unrelated as the automotive industry.

After all… Who said that the material of the future cannot be one that humans have known and handled for thousands and thousands of years?

Transparent wood? It sounds counterintuitive and extravagant, but transparent wood is a concept that scientists have been dealing with for a few decades. More specifically, since approximately 30 years ago Siegfried Fink, a German botanist, managed to eliminate pigments from plant cells to study the structure of woody plants more precisely.

The article he published in the early 90s about his technique was for quite some time the reference and spearhead in the matter, but as he recalled a few days ago in an article in Knowable Magazine, an Annual Reviews magazine, his study has experienced notable advances. during the last decades, especially since Lars Berlund, from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, decided to transfer the discovery to his own field: materials science.





The key, its structure. Lars Berlund and his team at KTH are not the only ones who have paid attention to transparent wood. Its enormous possibilities have sparked the interest of researchers at the University of Maryland and the private sector. The key to their work is the structure of the wood: to give it a transparent or translucent appearance, they remove the lignin – the “glue” from the logs that gives them their tone – and then fill the empty pores with a material that guarantee resistance and let light pass through.

What material? Over the years, scientists have tried different options, advancing precisely in one of the material's key lines of work. For example, the KTH team started with polymers of fossil origin, but ended up switching to a more environmentally friendly alternative, limonene acrylate. “It is made from renewable citrus fruits, such as peel waste that can be recycled from the orange juice industry,” explained researcher Céline Montanari after publishing her study in 'Advanced Science', in 2021.

Resistant, sustainable… and transparent. That scientists and companies are exploring how to develop transparent wood is explained by its wide range of possibilities, the same one that was highlighted in 2019 by the magazine 'Horizon', from the European Commission (EC). Unlike stone or concrete, wood is a renewable resource, which can help the construction industry reduce its carbon dioxide emissions footprint and also offers a strong material.

“This wood is weather-resistant, more fire-resistant, three to five times stronger and more transparent,” explained Thimothée Boitouzet, from the Woodoo company, which has been working on ways to give new properties to wood.

“The results are surprising, a piece of wood can be as strong as glass,” materials scientist Liangbing Hu of the University of Maryland explains to Knowable Magazine. Just a few months ago he signed an article with other researchers in which they highlight the potential of transparent wood. With the resin they add, he claims that the wooden sheets can be three times more resistant to pressure than plexiglass and 10 times more resistant than glass.

KTH assured in 2021 that its new compound, made with wood and limonene acrylate, showed “high resistance mechanical performance”, with a resistance of 174 MPa and an elasticity of 17 GPa. Its solution also made it possible to dispense with polymers of fossil origin, one of its main objectives.





In search of transparency. During wood treatment, scientists eliminate lignin, but that does not mean that the resulting material is transparent. To achieve this, they have to fill the gaps with compounds, such as epoxy, that match their refractive index. The sheets they usually handle are very thin, with thicknesses between one millimeter and one centimeter. The thicker the wood, however, the blurrier the view is.

The Hu and Berglund tests in fact show that when working with millimeter structures, between 80 and 90% of the light passes through, but the transmittance of the light decreases as the thickness increases. The solution with KTH's citrus derivative offered, according to its creators' calculations, an optical transmittance of 90% with a thickness of 1.2 mm and a low turbidity of 30%. Other tests show that wood can become lighter as it stores more heat.

Windows made of transparent wood would perhaps be more blurry than conventional glass ones, but they offer other advantages, such as their resistance and insulating capacity, and that same nature would make them an interesting option for spaces in which frosted glass is traditionally used.





From the theory to the practice. If its qualities are interesting, it is because of the range of practical applications that transparent wood offers, uses that go beyond the search for materials for a more sustainable construction. Those responsible point out the possibilities in nanotechnology, the design of smart windows, heat storage, lighting or laser technology.

“We have looked at where the light goes and what happens when it hits the cellulose,” says Lar Berglund of KTH. “Some of the light passes through the wood and makes the material transparent. Some of the light is refracted and dispersed into different angles and produces nice effects in lighting applications.

There are those who are also exploring its possibilities to create even more resistant screens for smartphones, vehicles and billboards or even in insulating windows, a use in which it would combine its transparency with a greater insulating capacity than glass. Thanks to this combination, buildings could retain heat or keep their interiors cool. Researchers have also been testing for years the possibilities of introducing different compounds into its “skeleton”, such as PVA, PEG or PCM, to alter the wood's ability to retain or release heat, which would regulate the flow in and out. .

“A promising future”. The phrase is from Qiliang Fu, a wood nanotechnologist at Nanjing Forestry University in China, who explains to Knowable Magazine about the future of the material. His potential has already made him move from the academic sphere to the business sphere. The French company Woodoo, for example, has been exploring the possibilities of treated wood for some time and four years ago the EC highlighted the interest it had aroused in the automotive industry, with projects to integrate electronics into its wood and thus create “tactile dashboards” .

The EU has contributed 2.27 million to a project called Woodoo Augmented Wood that was activated to “transform wood into a construction material that is strong like concrete and translucent like amber.”

Images: Céline Montanari (KTH), UMD and Shuaiming He et al (Annual Reviews)

