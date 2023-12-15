At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray edition of Titanic, the fourth highest-grossing film in history.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in very high definition of Titanic, thanks to the release of James Cameron's film in 4K Ultra HD format, which also includes the disc in Blu-Ray format and an additional disc with dozens of extras. The fourth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, only behind the two installments of Avatar and of Avengers: Endgameis also part of the catalog of the Mouse House's streaming service, Disney+, at no additional cost.

20th Century Studios and Disney have released the special edition in ultra-high definition (4K Ultra HD in a basic amaray box plus Blu-Ray with the film and a Blu-Ray of extras) as well as for rental and digital sale, which are already available. for sale. Disney Spain's commitment to the 4K format allows Spanish viewers to enjoy a resolution four times sharper than HD, with brighter brightness, deeper shadows, more vivid colors and multidimensional sound. All of this distributed in Spain by Divisa Home Video.

Titanic

Titanic, the global box office phenomenon (the highest-grossing film in history until James Cameron himself surpassed himself with the first installment of Avatar in 2009) and winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Music, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects; of the 14 nominations she received.

Leading actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet light up the screen in this unforgettable, epic story of forbidden love and courage set on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” transatlantic liner. All this with the unforgettable soundtrack composed by James Horner (Avatar, The Amazing Spider-Man) and the unforgettable main theme performed by Céline Dion.

The film is directed by James Cameron (Avatar: The Sense of Water), and is written by James Cameron himself, based on an original story by the filmmaker, where he mixes real historical events with fictional characters. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Billy Zane (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Frances Fisher (Watchmen), Gloria Stuart (The Invisible Man), Bill Paxton (Edge of Tomorrow), Bernard Hill (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), David Warner (Mary Poppins Returns) and Victor Garber (Happy Season), among others .

Titanic is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version in an amaray box with protective outer cardboard and an additional disc packed with extras (with more than fifteen hours of additional content, including never-before-seen material), which we have analyzed for readers from Cinemascomics. The analysis is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see the film and want to know what extras it contains (to dedicate a whole day to watching them).

Technical characteristics:

-Zone: B Case: Amaray with external cardboard box (3 discs: 4K Ultra HD movie + Blu-Ray movie + Blu-Ray extras) Not recommended for children under 12 years of age Duration: 195 min. approx.

AUDIO:

4K Ultra HD:

7.1.4 Dolby Atmos: English5.1 DTS Digital Surround: Spanish;2.0 DTS-HDMA: English5.1 Dolby Digital: Italian, Japanese, Audio description in English7.1 DTS-HD MA: English7.1 Dolby Digital Plus: Italian.

Blu-Ray:

5.1 DTS-HD MA: English

5.1 DTS: Castellano, Italian

SUBTITLES:

4K Ultra HD:

Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Swedish and English coded for the deaf.

Blu-Ray:

Spanish, Italian, English.

Extras disc:

Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Italian, Japanese, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish and English coded for the deaf.

Additional content:

4KUHD:

Audio commentary by director James Cameron. Audio commentary by cast and crew. Audio commentary by historians Don Lynch and Ken Marschall

Blu-Ray:

Reflections on the Titanic.Titanic: The Last Word with James Cameron.Deleted scenes, available with comments by James Cameron.Behind the scenes.The construction of the Titanic in Timelapse.The presentation of the Deep Dive, narrated by James Cameron.200,000,001 dollars: The Boat Odyssey.Animations.Visual Effects.Music video: 'My Heart Will Go On', by Celine Dion.Trailers.Spots for television.Galleries.Script writing by James Cameron.Sequences in Storyboards.Designs production.Photographs.Gallery with the work of Ken Marshall.Promotional posters.The numbers.Bibliography.Fragment of the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.Sketch from Saturday Night Live about Titanic.Summary of Titanic in 30 seconds.

Blu-Ray Disco Bonus:

TITANIC: Stories from the heart:

Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau and leading actress Kate Winslet share their memories and favorite moments from the film and its filming, recounting the challenges of filming this epic love story.

TITANIC: 25 years later with James Cameron:

James Cameron Titanic

The filmmaker explores the myths and mysteries that have endured over time more than a century since the terrible shipwreck. In turn, he demonstrates through evidence whether it is true that Jack could have fit on that improvised raft and survived the catastrophe, seeking to put an end to an issue about which he has been enduring ridicule and recriminations for 26 years.

Behind the scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau:

Well-known producer Jon Landau presents us with a series of behind-the-scenes segments that dive through the filming of the film.

Trailer presentation by Jon Landau:

Producer Jon Landau comments on how the promotion and marketing of the film was carried out, through a long process to compress the story they wanted to show in a 4-minute trailer, which was previously supervised by the filmmaker and producers before its release. theatrical release.

Fan Art Gallery.Reflections on TITANIC (Divided into 4 parts).Deleted scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron.Additional behind-the-scenes images during filming.In-depth presentation of the film, by James Cameron.$200,000,001: The Odyssey of the Ship (Video of the Titanic crew).Videomatics.Visual effects.Music video 'My Heart Will Go On', by Celine Dion.Still image galleries.

Titanic 4k UHD

