At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray with Box 1 of Sailor Moon, with the first adventures of Usagi Tsukino in high definition.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray that brings together the first 46 episodes (Season 1) of Sailor Moonin an ideal pack for collectors, which includes how Usagi Tsukino obtained the power of the Moon and her first adventures, in very high image resolution.

Sailor Moon Box 1 is now available on DVD and Blu-Raywhere in the high definition format it consists of a joint pack of five discs on four flaps and a colorful exclusive booklet with additional material, in which in the coming months new packs will be added that will include the rest of the episodes of this anime. 200 episodes (1992-1997), based on the story created by Naoko Takeuchi, whose manga was published in Spain and the anime was broadcast on open television in the 90s.

The series is a Japanese production and is available with the dialogues in both the original version in Japanese and dubbed into Spanish, Galician and Catalan (DTS HD 2.0 Stereo), in addition to including subtitles in Spanish. The original title of the series in Japanese is Bishôjo Senshi Sêrâ Mûn.

About this edition

In this way, we are going to analyze the Blu-Ray pack that brings together chapters 1 to 46, which Selecta Visión has launched on the market in our country. We hope you enjoy the chapters as much as we have. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything hidden in this domestic edition, which for the first time is marketed in high definition, complete and uncensored; featuring classic dubbing, so you can relive one of the series from your childhood along with Dragon Ball, Ranma and Oliver and Benji (Captain Tsubasa).

The Blu-Ray pack includes the first season of the anime based on the original manga by Naoko Takeuchi, with the first adventures of Usagi Tsukino, with animation by Toei Animation (One Piece, Digimon) and TV Asahi (Doraemon, Shin Chan), and with Junichi Sato (Finding the Magical Doremi) and Kunihiko Ikuhara (Utena the Revolutionary Girl) as directors. The series has already celebrated 31 years since its premiere, becoming a benchmark of anime in Spain for an entire generation, where our protagonist as the guardian of love and justice shouted to her enemies her iconic phrase of “in the name of the Moon, I will punish you!”.

Synopsis:

sailor moon

Usagi Tsukino is a 14-year-old girl who fortune has wanted to be chosen to save the Universe. Or, at least, that's what the talking cat, named Luna, claims, who suddenly appears before her and explains that her task from now on will be to put an end to a mysterious power that threatens the entire galaxy. To achieve this, she must first find the other guardians and all together begin the search for Princess Luna. With the help of a transformation brooch, our protagonist will now be able to transform into Sailor Moon, who in the name of the Moon will fight against all evil people.

Thus, we have analyzed this unique edition for manganime lovers that opened the doors to hundreds of Japanese films and series, which has a total duration of approximately 1150 minutes and is not recommended for children under 7 years of age. The edition has a 4:3 screen format, a definition of 1080p and is published in an unabridged and uncensored edition.

Book:

Exclusive 12-page full-color booklet for the Blu-Ray edition, with information about the series, episode guide, promotional images and stills of the characters in action.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Box 1 of Sailor Moon, for the first time in Spain available on DVD and Blu-Ray, with the first 46 chapters of the series in a faithful edition and remastered in HD; to take it home in a perfect pack to remember the origins of the series and unleash the power of the Moon, and watch its first chapters as many times as you want in high definition, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish, Galician and Catalan .

Were you a follower of the series? Tell us in the comments.

