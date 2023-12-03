Paramount+ has released a preview of the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will premiere in April 2024

The star of Star Trek: DiscoverySonequa Martin-Green, and showrunner Michelle Paradise presented new images of Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala) during the Paramount+ panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil in those who face a huge and hostile alien creature that has the ability to camouflage itself.

You can see the clip below

What can we expect this fifth season?

According to the official synopsis, season 5 “will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt too… dangerous enemies who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

In addition to Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala, Star Trek: Discovery stars Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio. (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season 5 also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Discovery co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Paradise executive produce alongside Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

The fifth season will arrive in the spring of 2024 on Paramount +, and it will presumably not take much longer to reach Netflix, which is the platform that has been broadcasting the series until now.

Do you want to see what the conclusion of the series is like?

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.