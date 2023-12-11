If methane-powered rockets are going to conquer space, China has been the first to plant the flag. He lanzador chino Zhuque 2 It became the first methane rocket to put cargo into Earth’s orbit on Saturday.

Methane rockets are in fashion. They are cheaper, less polluting and have advantages for reuse. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Relativity Space are some of the American companies trying to reach orbit with liquid methane engines. But a Chinese rocket has beaten them to it.

Manufactured by the private company LandSpace, Zhuque 2 was crowned a few months ago as the first methane launcher to reach orbit. A new launch in the early hours of Saturday (only the third in its history) crowned it as the first methane rocket to have launched several satellites.

The 47-meter-high rocket took off from the Jiuquan launch center in the Badain Jaran desert (northern China). After an impeccable ascent, the second stage inserted three small satellites in a sun-synchronous polar orbit 460 km high.

LandSpace shared spectacular images of the flight, like this drone shot in which you can see up close the bluish flame of the four methane engines of the main thruster.

Zhuque 2 can launch up to one and a half tons of cargo in its current configuration, called Block 1. The Block 2 configuration, which is under development, will be able to put up to four tons into sun-synchronous orbit and up to six tons in low Earth orbit.

Zhuque 3: if Falcon 9 and Starship had a child

LandSpace has gone all out and also presented the Zhuque 3, a radically more powerful version of the rocket with some obvious inspirations.

For a start, will be reusable. The first stage of Zhuque 3 will be able to land on a floating platform in the high seas like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 (as long as it is launched from a coastal spaceport). It can also return to the launch base on land if launched from Jiuquan, but in this case it will have a lower payload capacity.

Zhuque 3 will be able to launch up to 21 tons of payload in its disposable version. And between 12 and 18 tons in their reusable configurations. At more than 76 meters long, it will be taller than a Falcon 9, and unlike it, it will be made of steel, like Starship. An additional similarity to the Starship is its aerodynamic grilles. And it uses methane, of course.

LandSpace hopes to launch Zhuque 3 for the first time in 2025 with the goal of reaching a monthly launch rate by 2026. The most ambitious thing is that it aims to reduce the launch cost to $2,800 per kilogram, a price very similar to that offered by SpaceX. until now the most competitive company in the sector.

