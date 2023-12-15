Netflix has already released the first trailer for Super Detective in Hollywood 4 and it once again reminds us of the origins of the character and the original police action comedy

After more than three decades, the iconic Axel Foley returns to reconquer the streets in “Super detective and Hollywood”, thus marking the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to one of his most iconic roles. This nostalgic, action-packed journey takes us back to the origins of the genre buddy-copwhere Murphy first shined in 1984. The franchise, which so far has three sequels, the last released in 1994, promises in its fourth installment an exciting turn with the incorporation of new faces alongside the beloved classic characters.

The official confirmation and the acclaimed cast

The “Super Detective in Hollywood” project was officially confirmed in 2019, and although production began in November 2022, it wasn't until March 2023 that the full creative team was revealed: Mark Molloy directing and a writing team consisting of Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. This new installment, which will premiere on Netflix thanks to a collaboration with Paramount, has a stellar cast. In addition to Murphy, actors such as John Ashton and Paul Reiser return, accompanied by new talents such as Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The plot of “Super detective and Hollywood” is kept secretbut rumors indicate that Axel Foley returns to Los Angeles to face a corrupt police force and solve a murder. An intriguing detail is the possible inclusion of an adult daughter in the story, adding an emotional dimension to Foley's character.

The first look: Trailer full of action and nostalgia

The first trailer for “Hollywood Super Detective” offers an exciting glimpse of Eddie Murphy reprising his iconic role. Although the trailer doesn't reveal many plot details, it does show Axel returning to Beverly Hills, immersing himself in exciting action scenes through the streets of Los Angeles. This trailer promises that “Super Detective in Hollywood” will be the biggest installment of the series to date.

The franchise “Super detective and Hollywood” not only launched Eddie Murphy to stardom, but also defined the action comedy genre of the 80s and 90s. With a perfect balance between humor and action, these films became a cultural reference of the time. Now, “Super Detective in Hollywood” promises to revive that magic, mixing nostalgia with a modern and dynamic narrative that will appeal to both forever fans like the new generations.

Expectations and predictions for the premiere

While we wait for more details and official announcements, fans are speculating about how this new installment will fit into the franchise's legacy and if will be able to capture the charm and charisma of the original films. With an all-star cast and talented creative team, “Hollywood Super Detective” It has all the ingredients to be a resounding success. and a worthy successor to his predecessors.

This return of Axel Foley is not only a return to action and comedy, but also a journey to the heart of a franchise that has left an indelible mark on cinema. “Super Detective in Hollywood” is emerging as a tribute to the classics of the genre, a celebration of Eddie Murphy's career and an opportunity to reinvent the series for a new era.

Eddie Murphy, over the years, has demonstrated his versatility and charisma in a series of memorable roles. One of his most notable roles was in “Dolemite Is My Name.” (2019), where he played the legendary Rudy Ray Moore, a performance that earned him critical praise and showed his ability to combine comedy and drama. Another recent success was his return in “Coming 2 America” (2021)where he revived the iconic role of Prince Akeem, demonstrating his comedy talent and the ability to connect with new audiences. These recent actions not only reaffirm their status as a movie icon, but also set the stage for his exciting return in “Hollywood Super Detective.”