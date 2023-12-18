Suara.com – Happy news comes for WayV fans. The group made by SM Entertainment will hold a face-to-face fan sign for the first time in Indonesia.

This was announced directly by Lumina Entertainment as the promoter on Instagram recently.

“Let's welcome our beloved @wayvofficial to the On My Youth Face to Face Album Signing Event in Jakarta,” wrote Lumina Entertainment on Instagram.

Lumina Entertainment then explained the conditions for participating in this event. Apparently fans only need to buy WayV's latest album, On My Youth on a designated site.

From the results of these purchases, a number of lucky fans will be selected to take part in the event.

“The winner of the album signing event will be selected through a lottery system,” said Lumina Entertainment.

In its statement, Lumina Entertainment said that each WayV member, led by Kun, Xiaojun, Ten, Winwin, Hendery and Yangyang, would do a fan sign directly with 45 selected fans.

Then the 15 largest buyers had the opportunity to take a group photo with WayV.

Not only that, the promoter also said that 100 fans could take part in the Hi-Bye session with WayV. Meanwhile, 1000 other fans were able to watch the event live.

If there are no obstacles, the fan sign event will be held on January 22 2024.

“Held on January 22 2024 (All winners will be contacted via EMAIL for the place and time),” said Lumina Entertainment.

Not waiting long, Lumina Entertainment's post immediately received various responses from fans.

“Oh my God, you have to earn money using style, especially,” said @sul*** in the comments column.

“Lumina please, treat them well,” timpal @dwu***.

“Wow, beyond predictions,” added @fre***.