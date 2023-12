It is soaking wet in Overijssel. The Overijsselse Vecht has reached a record high. In Deventer, the level of the IJssel is closely monitored. Today it will become clear whether the sandbags that protect the old city center against the water are necessary or not. The high levels of water also cause nuisance elsewhere in Overijssel. What is the situation in your area? We will keep you informed in this message.