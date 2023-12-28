There are few concerns in the municipality of Deventer, now that the highest water level of the IJssel has been reached today. The water will not enter the city center anyway, but the water could flow over the quay, says councilor Marcel Elferink. “The IJssel has been there for a while, we know what is coming our way.”

This morning around 8 o'clock the water was 10 centimeters below the lowest point of the quay on the IJssel. Sandbags have been placed on top of the quay to make the 'wall' another 40 centimeters higher.

Situation on the Deventer quay this morning

If the water level rises further, the Welle may flood and Deventer will temporarily lose an important traffic artery. The water is not expected to reach further than the quay. Residents and the restaurant on the quay know the tricks of the trade and have taken precautions in recent days by placing goods in the cellars higher. “This is going to work out,” Elferink said this morning on radio East.

The current water levels give the councilor reason to consider more structural measures than sandbags. Following Kamper's example, Elferink says that a temporary water barrier with bulkheads should be considered during high water. “We will have to deal with it more because of climate change,” he estimates.