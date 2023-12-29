The new den will be sealed with sandbags to prevent the beaver from digging further here, says Olsman. The fact that beavers start digging at high tide and build a new castle is the result of the fact that their old castle is under water. ''The corridor to the beaver castle is always flooded, but the castle itself is high and dry. If it floods, they will have to look higher up. That's what's happening now.”

The water board will continue to monitor the beavers along the IJssel at varying times in the coming period to keep track of what they are doing and whether any excavation work entails risks for the safety of the dikes. “If necessary, we will act and capture the beaver if necessary,” says Olsman.

[tijd:10:28 | Borden wegens onveilig gedrag”>