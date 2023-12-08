Fortnite continues to evolve as a platform and we are no longer talking only about a Battle Royale, but about different proposals created by its community, but also by recognized studios and tomorrow we will have an exciting and fun experience.

This is the new Rocket Racing trailer

Psyonix, creators of Rocket League, have been working on a racing mode for Fortnite and everything is ready for its debut. Rocket Racing is a reality and this game mode will take us to participate in races full of excitement, fun and challenge because anything goes to win the first place, whether it be shortcuts, traps, powers and more, all through crazy tracks that challenge all natural law.

If you love Rocket League, you’re gonna love this first look at Rocket Racing. @PsyonixStudios #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Yl6L9WUkGL — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

When is Rocket Racing coming to Fortnite?

The best news is that you will only have to wait a few hours to play Rocket Racing in Fortnite as it will debut tomorrow, December 8, so when you wake up you will have this new game mode ready that promises to be the most fun.

The Game Awards 2023 is underway and we invite you to follow our coverage at this link where you will find all the information and announcements for this gala night.

