Al-Qassam Brigades frees a number of Israeli prisoners in Gaza. Photo/Palestine chronicle

GAZA – On Thursday evening (30/11/2023), the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released six other Israeli prisoners.

This is the latest exchange of prisoners between the Palestinian Resistance and Israel.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian groups released two Israeli captives, and held a ceremony in Gaza City’s largest square, Palestine Square, amid the screams of hundreds of Palestinians.

The rest were released without fanfare in yet-to-be-revealed parts of Gaza.

These two steps carry deep meaning and a strong message from the Palestinian Resistance.

The first part of the video was shot in broad daylight, with the fighters driving through the open in an area said to be controlled by the Israeli military.

The choice of Palestine Square is very brave because it shows Al-Qassam Hamas’ confidence in being able to operate and retreat in areas very close to the closest positions of the Israeli colonial regime troops.

The quality of the video itself reflects Al-Qassam Hamas increasingly mastering the narrative of the Palestinian fighters, namely friendly exchanges.