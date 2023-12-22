El Hormiguero has said goodbye to the year in the same way that hundreds of thousands of Spaniards do: with Cristina Pedroche. The Vallecana has been the last guest of this 2023 in a program starring the exclusives about her dress for the Campanadas.

The first thing they talked about was one of the events that has changed the television presenter's life the most: the moment she became a mother. Cristina was moved remembering that moment, saying that she felt super empowered and capable of anything.

After this, as it could not be otherwise, the star of Las Campanadas has left some clue about what the dress she will wear on that special night will be like. “We always stay away from the fabric,” she commented, hinting that, once again, it will be groundbreaking.

We have also been able to enjoy the special visit of Dabiz Muñoz. The guest's husband has been named, for the third consecutive year, best chef in the world, and he celebrated by giving Pablo Motos a very special gift.