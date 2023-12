Since January, Go Ahead Eagles had not lost in their own Adelaarshorst, but yesterday FC Twente managed to put an end to the undefeated series at the Vetkampstraat. PEC Zwolle showed no mercy to the errant FC Volendam and Heracles was unable to reward itself against Sparta Rotterdam. Sufficient ammunition for the gentlemen of De Oosttribune, watch a new episode live below.