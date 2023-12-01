An Overijssel poster with high stakes. Next Sunday the confrontation between Go Ahead Eages and FC Twente, the number five versus the number four in the Eredivisie, will take place in De Adelaarshorst. The Deventers hope to reduce the gap with Twente to two points. Heracles will play against Sparta at their own Erve Asito on Saturday evening and PEC Zwolle will visit FC Volendam, which is in a management crisis. Enough to discuss for the men of De Oosttribune, watch the broadcast below.