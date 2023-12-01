Wartsila, Mitsubishi takes off. Enter Fincantieri

Mitsubishi has withdrawn from the expression of interest it had presented in July to take over the core business of Wartsila but, in the meantime, interest has been expressed by Fincantieri. This is reported by Uilm-Uil who learned it from the Undersecretary Bergamot over the course of the table at Mimi on the Wartsila affair.

However, the presence was confirmed of Ansaldo Energia. The Government intends to proceed along the path of the Program Agreement, but it asks itself Antonio RodaTrieste secretary of the Uilm“is there really a project? Today we have no elements to say that we have had a clear response from the Government”.

Wartsila, Usb: “Nightmare scenario with Mitsubishi release”

“The exit of Mitsubishi determines a nightmare scenario. Wartsila is ready to leave and there is no trace of a concrete reindustrialization plan”. This was stated in a note, Sasha Colauttinational manager for Industry of the Base Union, referring to what was discussed at the afternoon table on the Bagnoli della Rosandra plant in Trieste.

“The government now – continues the note Usb – try the involvement card of Fincantieri in parallel with Ansaldo, but declares at the same time that ‘there is no industrial plan ready and usable immediately’. Now we are talking about a program agreement to manage the match.”

Per Usb Trieste it is necessary, however, for the “ministry to assume its responsibilities, doing everything to guarantee all jobs. It must be imposed on Wartsila to remain until reindustrialization is completed and any program agreement must include the trade unions in the discussion to prevent this instrument from causing industrial stew. The strategic nature of the site must be preserved.”

