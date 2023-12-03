Maduro also has the declared support of Brazilian President Lula





That the South America it is known that it is always in fibrillation. There is no state that has not suffered or produced a conflict or a coup (right or left) and, as usual, the most important part does not seem to be the ideology, but the frantic search to “make money ”. There is recent news that the Venezuela is “interested” in the former English colony which is currently called the Cooperative Republic of Guyanawhich achieved independence in 1966 with its entry into the UN, reinstating a claim that dates back some 57 years.

The question is why so much interest? Could it be because one of the largest oil deposits has been discovered? Or why rare minerals were found? Here is a sobering fact: as far as we know, the population (approximately 750,000 inhabitants) lives below the poverty line, therefore with less than $5.50 a day, question: with oil? Perhaps this is not surprising given that the country is governed by a Marxist or at least left-wing regime.

Well the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moro is preparing for a possible invasion of the small state which has no army, but only 3,500 police. If this issue goes through, can we talk about a new conflict? Maduro also has the declared support of the President of Brazil Lula which together with Suriname is a neighboring state. Now the new question is: will the population ever be able to achieve well-being? Will the dictator of the moment bring the ill-gotten gains of the population to tax havens? And then they say that the tapeworm, a well-known parasite, lives only in the intestine.

Subscribe to the newsletter