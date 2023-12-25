The agency said in a press statement that many people were disfigured due to unauthorized fat-dissolving injections, which aim to tighten the double chin and remove sagging along the arms, thighs and stomach.

The injections are supposed to break down fat cells and reduce fat deposits in the areas surrounding the injection sites, but negative reactions resulting from unapproved injections cause scars, skin disfigurements, abscesses, painful nodules, and serious infections.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, unapproved injections are sold and marketed under several brand names, such as “Lipo-Lab,” “Capilin,” “Aqualox,” and “Lipodisulf,” and include compounds such as “phosphatidylcholine” and “sodium deoxycholate.”

Testimonies of those affected and warnings

• The US Food and Drug Administration, according to UPI News Agency, received reports of consumers harmed by injections they received in clinics or health resorts, which may not have been licensed to administer such medications.

• The agency also heard from some consumers who purchased unapproved doses online and injected the drugs themselves.

• According to the US Food and Drug Administration, it has approved only one injectable drug to dissolve fat, which is “Kybella”.

• The US Food and Drug Administration said that the safe and effective use of fat-dissolving injections includes calculating the correct number and location of injections, placing the needles correctly, and administering the injections in a safe and sterile manner by a healthcare professional.

• The agency warned against purchasing fat-dissolving products from websites, and advised obtaining medical advice regarding treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

• People who have received these injections and experience side effects should seek medical care.