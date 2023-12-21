Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to become one of the largest entertainment entities thanks to a potential merger

A new report claims that Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global They are in talks to discuss a possible merger.

A fusion that promises

So much Warner Bros. Discovery such as Paramount Global are companies that resulted from recent mergers. The company led by David Zaslav was formed from the union between WarnerMedia y Discovery in 2022, while Paramount Global was formed thanks to the merger between CBS Corporation y Viacom in 2019.

According to Axios, Paramount Global's Bob Bakish and Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav met on December 19 to discuss a potential merger between the two companies. If the merger goes through, we must be clear that Warner's part would have more importance in the deal, since the company is worth $29 billion, while Paramount Global is only worth $10 billion.

If the merger between the two companies takes place, we would be present at the birth of a powerful entertainment entity. Warner Bros. Discovery has in its hands DC, HBO, CNN Worldwide, TNT Sports y HBO Maxwhile Paramount Global posee BET, VH1, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, CMT., Paramount Network, Showtime y la plataforma Paramount+.

Although it seems that this union could be something very positive, many have their doubts after seeing how David Zaslav has managed Warner Bros. Discovery. However, it is early to think about that, and we will have to wait for more information to come out about the progress in the conversations between the executives of both companies.