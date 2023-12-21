Everything indicates that Hollywood is going to close the year in a big way, at least for two veteran companies in film and streaming. We talk about Warner y Paramountwho are tired of seeing how enemies like Disney and Netflix are taking away the audience, have decided to join forces to give life to an audiovisual monster that is capable of threatening in 2024.

Index

See all sections

A strong rumor

The news comes through the media Axios, where they claim that the executive directors of both companies met last Tuesday in New York to discuss the details of the agreement. Everything indicates that Warner Bros. Discovery will take charge of the matter given its privileged position as a larger company, so there could be talk of a purchase on its part. However, it is not known exactly if the purchase will be from Paramount Global and parent company National Amusements Inc.

Be that as it may, this acquisition will unify both companies, and it is most likely that a new service would be created as a result of the union of HBO Max (Warner) and Paramount+, since film studios and content streaming services would be unified. The result could be incredibly large, giving life to a service rich in content and with a lot of production power, which is basically what allows the user base of a streaming service to grow.

Disney and Netflix in the spotlight

As expected, the birth of this new service would seek neither more nor less than to stand up to the current kings of the living rooms around the world, since Disney+ and Netflix monopolize a large part of the streaming pie today.

A merger that will lead to layoffs

Although strategically these mergers seek rapid and very fruitful growth, there is a negative part in all these movements that affects personnel. When two companies merge, in many cases there are jobs that are repeated, so there is a tendency to fire people or relocate them to other positions.

As expected, no official from either company has stated about it, so this silence only increases the rumors surrounding the operation. We are looking forward to knowing the purchase figure, but if there is something that truly matters to us, it is If the HBO Max subscription will increase in price after this tremendous expense in the company.

Fuente: Axios

Via: Gizmodo