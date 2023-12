During the dark days around Christmas and New Year's Eve, we like to have fun. But what if you have virtually no one to visit? Then you are alone. It happens to many elderly people. Together with the volunteer organization De Zonnebloem, RTV Oost brought a number of lonely elderly people together on Boxing Day. They were guests in the radio program Kerst bij Oost. “It was a fantastic day for them,” says Frans van Beers of de Zonnebloem.