Frontier Development has revealed that two Hero DLCs are coming to Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, the powerful Stormcast Eternals champion Yndrasta, the Celestial Spear, and the devious shaman Orruk Kruleboyz Gobsprakk, the Mork’s Mouth, will launch on December 11th. for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Each Hero DLC will add a new playable Age of Sigmar unit to the game for use in Skirmish, Multiplayer and single-player Conquest mode, bringing new abilities to the field. Players will replace Lord-Celestant or Killaboss on Gnashtoof with one of these special charactersallowing them to change their overall strategic approach to the game.

