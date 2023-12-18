Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a poker of new screenshots taken directly from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2whose release date was announced a few days ago with a special trailer published on the occasion of The Game Awards.

The new images show the protagonist, Lieutenant Titus of the Ultramarines, on a demonic world armed with an automatic long-range bolt rifle. In another screenshot we see a menacing helbrute of the traitor Space Marines belonging to the Brood of the Thousand, while the other images always show Titus: in one the lieutenant wanders alone among the ruins, while in the other he is accompanied by some soldiers of the Astra Militarum.

Before closing we remind you that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting September 9, 2024so arm yourself with patience (and faith in the Emperor).

