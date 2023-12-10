Houthi rebels from Yemen: “We will hit all ships in the Red Sea headed for Israel”

It doesn’t stop there war between Israel and Gaza. As the fighting continues, the UN raises the alarm: “In Gaza there is hell on Earth. Half the population in the Strip is dying of hunger.” Give it Yemen Shiite Houthi rebels will target all ships in the Red Sea directed to Israel, if the Strip “does not receive the necessary food and medicine”. Meanwhile the Qatar continues mediation efforts to secure a new ceasefire and the release of further hostages.

Netanyahu: 50-minute telephone conversation with Putin

Il Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the government cabinet meeting for a 50-minute telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu’s office made this known.

Gaza, WHO: “The war has a catastrophic impact on health”

The war between Israel and Hamas is having a catastrophic impact on health in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The impact of conflict on health is catastrophic” and health workers are doing an impossible job in unimaginable conditions,” the director general of the UN health agency said at the opening of a special session of the WHO executive board convened to discuss conditions in the Palestinian territories.

UN: “In Gaza there is hell on Earth”

A ceasefire” is vital to ending hell on Earth” in Gaza. This was said by the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini. “The dehumanization of the Palestinians has allowed the international community to tolerate the continuous Israeli attacks on Gaza. It’s definitely the worst situation I’ve ever seen. People come to the UN to ask for protection, but even the blue flag is no longer protected. The situation has reached a catastrophic point.”

Qatar: “Let’s mediate for a new truce in Gaza and free the hostages”

Mediation efforts to secure a new ceasefire in Gaza, and for the release of more hostages held by Hamas, continue despite continued Israeli bombing that is “narrowing the window” for a positive outcome. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Qatar.

Guterres: “In Gaza we are heading towards catastrophe”

“We are running a serious risk of collapse of the humanitarian system” in Gaza, where “the situation is rapidly turning into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for the Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region.” This is what the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said, deploring the “paralysis” of the United Nations in the face of the war between Israel and Hamas and saying he was sorry that the Security Council did not vote in favor of a ceasefire.

Yemen, the Houthi rebels: “We will hit all ships in the Red Sea headed for Israel”

From Yemen, the Shiite Houthi rebels will target all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israel if the Gaza Strip “does not receive the necessary food and medicine”. This was learned from a statement released by pro-Iranian militiamen. “If Gaza does not receive the necessary food and medicine, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target of our Armed Forces. This threat takes effect immediately.”

UN: “Half of Gaza’s population is dying of hunger”

Half of Gaza’s population is dying of hunger as fighting between Hamas and Israel continues. This was stated by the deputy director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Carl Skau, specifying that only a fraction of the necessary supplies managed to enter the Strip. “In some areas, nine out of ten families are unable to eat every day,” the official adds, stressing that conditions in Gaza have made humanitarian aid deliveries “almost impossible.”

The US urgently approves the sale of tank ammunition to Israel

The US government has “urgently” approved, without going through Congress, the sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 120mm ammunition for Merkava tanks used in the war against Hamas in Gaza, worth $106.5 million. The State Department and the Pentagon made this known.

Israel: Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon

The IDF, the Israeli Defense Forces, announce that the air force has attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Among these, as reported by the local media, military positions from which launches were carried out in Israeli territory.

