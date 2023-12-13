Biden: “Israel is losing support around the world”

“Israel it’s starting to lose support around the world.” He said as much Joe Biden at a campaign event in Washington highlighting that Netanyahu “must strengthen and change” the Israeli government to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Netanyahu he doesn’t want a two-state solution,” he added Biden.



Israel recovers the bodies of 2 hostages, two soldiers killed

A special unit of the Israeli armed forces has recovered the bodies of two Israelis who were held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. This was reported by the military spokesman. But two soldiers were killed and others were injured in the operation. “Our mission is to recover the missing and hostages and bring them home,” the army said. “To this end we make use of all the intelligence and operational means at our disposal.”

EU, Borrell: “Horror and destruction in Gaza unjustifiable”

“The situation a Gaza it gets worse. L’Her tells us that there are no possible shelters and is about to stop working in the area due to a lack of resources and security”. This was said by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrellunderlining that al G7 “We had requested that Israel’s military activities in South Gaza not follow the same pattern as North Gaza, but the level of destruction in Gaza remains unprecedented. It is a worse level than what happened in Dresden, Cologne and similar to what happened happened in Hamburg. Such horror cannot be justified by the horror of October 7th.”

Netanyahu: “There will be neither Hamas nor Fatah in Gaza”

Gaza “will not be a Hamastan or even a Fatahstan”. The Israeli prime minister said so Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to the future of the Strip and the “differences of opinion with the US” on this issue. “I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo, I will not allow it to enter into conflict after the enormous sacrifice made by our fighters Gaza those who educate about terror, those who support it and those who finance it”.

Hamas: Palestinian victims almost at 18,500

The death toll from Israeli bombings on Gaza Strip has risen to 18,412 people since October 7 and more than 50,000 have been injured, he said Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the enclave’s Ministry of Health. “Since the start of the aggression in the Gaza Strip, 18,412 people have been killed and more than 50,000 injured,” the spokesman said in a press conference, broadcast by the Palestinian television channel Al-Aqsa.

Missile from Yemen hits a Norwegian ship headed for Italy

A land-based cruise missile, launched from Saudi-controlled Yemen Houthihit one commercial tankercausing a fire and damage but no casualties.

The attack on the Strinda oil tanker, flying the Norwegian flag, occurred around 10pm (Italian time) approximately 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) north of Bab al-Mandab, the strait that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and therefore with the Indian Ocean. The US Navy destroyer USS Mason was nearby and provided assistance.

The Houthi they targeted the tanker with a rocket after the crew refused to respond to warnings, Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sareea said, the Guardian reported. The spokesperson added that the group has managed to obstruct the passage of several ships in recent days acting in support of the Palestinians and promised that the Houthis will continue to block all ships heading to Israeli ports until Israel allows the entry of food and medical aid in the Gaza Strip.

The ship was headed to Italy

The ship is en route to Italy, the Mownickels shipping company announced. According to the company’s statement, “the ship was hit by a missile and caught fire. Fortunately, no crew member was injured”. All crew members are Indian citizens. The company reported that “the vessel, which was en route to Italy from Malaysia with biofuel feedstock is now proceeding to a safe port.”

