War Israel, towards the UN assembly for the “ceasefire”. Meanwhile, the Italy-Germany-France tetris sides with Israel

Day 66 of war. As they continue the fighting between Hamas and Israelafter the American veto of a Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, an extraordinary meeting of the UN General Assembly will begin tomorrow. There was a particularly harsh 50-minute telephone conversation between Netanyahu and Putin with several exchanges of accusations. Meanwhile Israel reiterates which “has not no plan to displace the Palestinian population of Gaza out of the Strip”. Netanyahu invites Hamas militiamen to surrender: “It’s over, don’t die for Sinwar”. On the other hand, Hamas warns Tel Aviv: “Your hostages will not return without negotiations”.

Moscow calls on Hamas for the immediate release of the hostages

Russia’s special envoy for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, held talks with several Palestinian factions, including Hamas, underlining the need for a cessation of hostilities and an immediate release of the hostages.

Israel: “No plan to move population out of Gaza”

“Israel has no plan to move the Palestinian population of Gaza out of the Strip.” This was reiterated by the spokesperson of the premier Benjamin NetanyahuEylon Levy.

Tuesday UN General Assembly for the “humanitarian ceasefire”

After the American veto on a Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, a extraordinary meeting of the UN General Assembly. The meeting was requested by representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab group. According to diplomatic sources, the General Assembly, whose resolutions are not binding, could decide on a text. The draft text seen by AFP largely incorporates the resolution rejected by the Security Council on Friday due to the American veto.

Former Hamas minister against Sinwar: “We must get rid of him”

The Israeli security service Shin Bet released a video in which theformer Hamas communications minister in the Gaza StripYosef Almansi, criticizes the current leader of the organization, Yahya Sinwar. According to Almansi, people living in the Gaza Strip say that “Sinwar and his gang have destroyed us” and therefore “we have to get rid of them“.

Italy-Germany-France in the EU: yes to sanctions on Hamas

I foreign ministers of Italy, Germany and France sent a letter addressed to the High Representative for EU foreign policy, Joseph Borrellto support his proposal to create a sanctions regime against Hamas leaders in solidarity with Israel and to counter the group’s terrorist operations.

Netanyahu ad Hamas: “E’ finita, non morite per Sinwar”

“To the terrorists I say it’s over, don’t die for Sinwar, surrender now.” Prime Minister Benyamin said it Netanyahu adding that “in recent days dozens of terrorists have surrendered to our forces, are throwing down their weapons and handing themselves over to our heroic fighters”.

Hamas: “Death toll in Gaza rises to 17,997”

I dead in Gaza they arrived at 17.997. This was announced by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, providing the new death toll since the start of the war.

Subscribe to the newsletter