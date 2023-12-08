The dramatically ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has often divided public opinion and many commentators into two opposing camps. As has already happened in the recent past with Covid or the war in Ukraine, fake news and distorted information frequently circulate on the web, knowingly conveyed in favor of one side or the other.

Also due to the conflict that reignited after the attacks of last October 7, the network has been a sounding board for disinformation and misinformation. The latter term, still little known in current language, refers to misleading, imprecise or completely false information that is spread without the explicit intention of deceiving. In short, false news that is circulated involuntarily, unlike disinformation, which occurs when fake news is spread with the intent to deceive people.

An innovative study carried out in recent days by NewsGuard – the information reliability monitoring system created in 2018 by the entrepreneur Steven Brill and the former editor of the Wall Street Journal Gordon Crovitz – has demonstrated how hundreds of leading international brands are inadvertently funding misinformation about the conflict between Israel and Hamas through their programmatic ads.

In particular, 349 major brands advertise on misinformation content regarding the war in the Middle East. An unprecedented analysis, which highlighted how internationally renowned brands published adverts in proximity to an article that spread false information.

The investigation

The data for these brands was collected through manual sampling, where NewsGuard analysts navigated to articles containing misinformation about the war and acquired information about the advertisements that appeared, using a variety of browsers, locations and accounts .

It is important to underline, therefore, how the authors of the study simply visited the articles, trying to reproduce the experience of a common user. No intentional actions were taken to trigger the ads.

The study was conducted between October 7 and November 15, 2023. Among the brands involved were Progressive Insurance, Macy’s, Zoom, Hulu and AARP. In this case, for example, the ads appeared within an article according to which Hamas attacks against Israel were “a deceptive false flag operation (…) orchestrated by the Israeli deep state”. Or again, in the case of brands like Wayfair, Groupon, Amtrak and Radisson, the ads were within an article claiming that Yemen had “declared war on Israel”.

The analysis therefore made use of a human sampling method, which demonstrates how the presence of big brand advertisements on misinformation sites represents an experience that is far from exceptional, but common to many users.

These advertisements were identified by browsing a sample of 203 sites identified by NewsGuard as spreading misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas. Among these are vtforeignpolicy.com (trust score of 22.5/100), which has spread several false claims, including that the Hamas attack on Israel was an ‘inside job’ or operation.” under a false flag”; globalvillagespace.com, a site generated by artificial intelligence that allegedly gave rise to a conspiracy theory about the Israeli prime minister; and voiceofeurope.com (trust score of 29.5/100), which reported the false news that Yemen had declared war on Israel.

Reputational damage

“Brands often respond to reports based on a broad set of programmatic data by stating that cases of problematic ad placement are merely exceptions due to ad fraud or errors, rather than the norm,” said Matt Skibinski, managing director of NewsGuard . “In this case, we used a human sampling method to ensure we could simulate the experience of an everyday user visiting misinformation content about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and our analysts found hundreds of big brands whose ads appear alongside to false narratives and conspiracy theories about the conflict.”

The positioning of these advertisements on misinformation content evidently represents a serious risk for the brands themselves, who thus see their reputation and credibility undermined. This was also confirmed by a survey commissioned by NewsGuard to YouGov, in order to evaluate consumer opinion on the topic. In October YouGov interviewed a representative sample of 1,147 American citizens, asked to answer among other things the following question: “Imagine coming across an advertisement for a brand you like on a site that you believe is spreading misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas . What impact would this fact have on your idea of ​​the brand: positive, negative or irrelevant?”. The survey found that 53% of Americans would have a more negative opinion of a brand if they found its advertisements on sites that spread misinformation about the war in the Middle East.

It must be said that this is certainly not an isolated or unprecedented case. Previous NewsGuard reports have shown that more than 4,000 brands advertised on Covid misinformation content at the height of the pandemic, and that more than 1,600 brands funded misinformation about the 2020 US presidential election.

Underestimation

An analysis by Comscore and NewsGuard estimated that $2.6 billion ends up in the pockets of misinformants each year. An impressive turnover. Unfortunately, it appears that current measures provided by traditional brand safety companies, such as DoubleVerify and IAS, do not adequately protect brands from the placement of ads on misinformation content, especially in the case of high-risk events such as a sudden military conflict or contested elections. With, as mentioned, the strong risk of losing consumer confidence.

“Relying on AI-powered solutions that do not incorporate journalistic expertise or analysis has continued to cause brands to inadvertently fund misinformation on sensitive topics such as election integrity, armed conflict, health and medicine,” he said. said Steven Brill, co-CEO of NewsGuard. “We hope this research opens the eyes of those in the industry to the scale of the problem.”

In short, an issue that absolutely should not be underestimated. For its part, NewsGuard responded by introducing a flag to report misinformation on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In this way brands and advertising agencies can place advertisements on credible media, and therefore prevent their adverts from ending up on propaganda or hoax sites.