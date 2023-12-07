loading…

A total of 43 Palestinian civilians were killed in an instant by two Israeli air strikes in Gaza last October. The attack used a precision bomb made in the United States, the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM). Photo/US Air Force

GAZA – A total of 43 Palestinian civilians were killed in an instant by two air strikes Israel Of Gaza in October. The attack is known to have used a precision weapon made in the United States (US), the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).

This was the finding of Amnesty International, which concluded it was one of the true war crimes.

The discovery of weapons fragments in the rubble of the house came as a separate investigation revealed that the US had been sending orders of precision-guided missiles to Israel since October 7.

US-based non-profit Women for Weapons Trade Transparency (W2T2), citing State Department sources, reported that US officials had invoked parts of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 to allow the transfer of the missiles.

W2T2 has called on the US to immediately stop sending precision-guided missiles to Israel, and Amnesty called for the attacks to be investigated as war crimes.

“The fact that US-made ammunition is being used by the Israeli military in unlawful attacks with deadly consequences for civilians should be an urgent warning to (President Joe) Biden’s administration,” said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, as quoted by Middle East Eye (MEE) , Thursday (7/12/2023).

Lillian Mauldin, a founding board member of W2T2 and a fellow at the Center for International Policy, said U.S. lawmakers should press the State Department to better understand what munitions have been shipped and under what authority.

“Conditions such as compliance with human rights provisions set out in the Arms Export Control Act and compliance with international humanitarian law must be placed on security assistance to Israel,” Mauldin said.

The US State Department did not respond to Middle East Eye’s request for comment at the time of publication.

“Our Lives Shattered in an Instant”

Amnesty said the two airstrikes at the heart of its report hit houses filled with civilians, and investigators gathered details from satellite imagery, fragments found in the rubble and interviews with surviving family members.