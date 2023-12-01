A detail related to one of the most popular Super Mario characters: it is Peach’s counterpart similar to the one Mario and Luigi have with Wario and Waluigi. ¡Wapeach!

Super Mario

Apparently, Waluigi’s original character designer has allowed us to take a look. a first look at Wapeachthe proposal as Peach’s counterpart in Mario Power Tennis for GameCube. Fumihide ‘Yuzumpo’ Aoki has shown some sketches and a 3D render on his official Instagram account:

You already know that this character was originally discarded and it is believed that Miyamoto had something to do with it. It appears to be due to design and development decisions in the Mario franchise. While Wario was created as an antagonistic version of Mario, Peach has primarily had a princess role throughout the series, with no evil counterpart or direct equivalent as in the case of Mario and Wario. This may be due to the narrative and structure of the games in the series, where giving Peach a unique and distinctive role has been prioritized rather than creating an evil character who is her opposite.

Furthermore, in the past, Shugo Takahashico-founder of Camelot, confirmed that at one point Walupeach, an evil version of Peach, was created. However, he mentions that as the creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, saw her, discarded her because she felt she would end up like Doronjo, the leader of the Doronbo Gang in Yatterman. Takahasi assured that her character design was not inspired by Doronjo and that he did not look like her, but he did have the datenshi style, which would be a fallen angel or demon style.

However, it is undoubtedly curious to see it today.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

