Suara.com – Presenter Helmy Yahya recently gave happy news. His future son-in-law, who is a man from Korea, decided to convert to Islam.

The moment his future son-in-law said the shahada was shared by Helmy Yahya on his Instagram on Saturday (2/12/2023).

In the caption, the man named Park Young Gwang will marry his daughter, Rachell Yahya.

“Thank God! After praying last Friday, the young Korean man who wanted to marry my daughter @rachellyahya as his life partner has become a Muslim at the Al Alhar Mosque, South Jakarta,” wrote Helmy Yahya.

Tantowi Yahya’s younger brother also asked for prayers so that his daughter’s marriage to Young Gwang would go ahead.

“May everything be launched, oh God! Please pray for him!” Helmy Yahya toilet.

In his upload, Young Gwang can be seen saying the shahada while being guided by an ustaz. He wore a white shirt and black trousers.

Even though he is Korean, Young Gwang sounds fluent in speaking Indonesian.

Meanwhile, Helmy Yahya who was sitting next to Young Gwang acted as a witness. There are also a number of citizens who also witnessed Young Gwang become a Muslim.

Seeing this moment, many netizens congratulated and prayed that Young Gwang would be consistent.

“Congratulations, Bang Helmy! May you have abundant blessings and happiness,” said @jaya***.

“Thank God, O Allah. Hopefully the event goes smoothly, Mr. Helmy,” added @fahtur***.

“Congratulations sis @rachellyyahya and bro @helmyyahya and family. May you always be happy, healthy and abundant. Sakinah Mawadah Warohmah,” prayed @nilam***.

While looking at Rachell’s Instagram account, she and Young Gwang had already done a pre-wedding photo session. This means that their wedding is getting closer.