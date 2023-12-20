loading…

Israel's elite Yahalom forces are asking for public donations to acquire sophisticated equipment in their efforts to conquer Hamas' deadly tunnel network in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS/Nir Elias

TEL AVIV – Israeli military now relying on the elite Yahalom unit in its efforts to conquer the deadly tunnel network Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

The elite forces are reportedly asking for public donations to obtain some advanced hardware to carry out the mission to conquer the Hamas tunnel network which is full of deadly traps in Gaza.

“Help Yahalom Fight Hamas in Their Tunnels,” read the headline in The Times of Israel, attributing the donation's purpose to the Yahalom Foundation.

“Israel turned to the Yahalom unit…an elite commando force. And Yahalom turned to you,” the report continued.

More than 70 days after the ongoing war in Gaza, the Israeli Zionist army failed to achieve its goal, namely eliminating Hamas and returning all the hostages held in Gaza.

Instead of being successful, the Israeli military actually suffered heavy losses with the deaths of many special forces soldiers as a result of being ambushed by Hamas troops and other Palestinian resistance groups in various areas of Gaza.

The Zionist military also sparked anger among the Israeli public after its soldiers shot dead three Israeli hostages in Gaza after mistaking them for threatening enemies. In fact, the hostages were shouting “help”, half naked, and waving white flags.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the elite Yahalom unit has taken a key role in the invasion of Gaza, leading special operations to scout locations, secure with explosives, and neutralize Hamas tunnels.

To join this elite unit, personnel are required to undergo an intensive 16-month training program, which includes a variety of combat skills.

However, despite the importance of these troops, especially in the very difficult war currently being waged by Zionist Israel, there seems to be a need to collect donations for these elite troops.