Suara.com – The skincare boss from Makassar, Citra Insani, is very supportive if celebgram Fujianti Utami is close to one of her sons, Gonzalo Al-Ghazali.

In fact, Citra Insani did not hesitate to give fantastic gifts to Fuji and his family.

The moment of interaction between Fuji and Citra Insani was also recorded in the YouTube vlog of the late Vanessa Angel's sister which was uploaded recently.

“Fuji is handsome, right, my son?” asked Citra Insani, quoted from a video clip posted by the TikTok account @mybabyyuuu on Saturday (23/12/2023).

“Handsome, handsome. I can't lie,” admitted Fuji during a video call with Citra Insani.

Then, Citra Insani asked her mother to give gifts to Fuji, his family and his team.

“Umi, don't forget, umi, umi gave gifts to Fuji and his mother and her team,” added Citra Insani.

Hearing that, Fuji refused because he was embarrassed by Citra Insani because he didn't want to cause trouble. But the Chilean foreigner's wife still insisted.

“Bribe, bribe. Is it a bribe? No, you can't bribe. I can see the effort,” asked Fuji jokingly, suspecting that the gift was a form of bribe so that Tariq Halilintar's ex-girlfriend would be close to Gonzalo.

“No, that's 0.1 percent of Fuji,” answered Citra Insani, referring to her fantastic wealth considering that the 35 year old woman has many businesses.

As if he knew the amount of gifts he would give was very large, Fuji suddenly mentioned the proposal.

“(Give) 0.1 percent? Apply tomorrow. Haha. No,” replied Fuji, laughing.

The match between Fuji and Gonzalo was apparently supported by Fuji fans.

“It's not netizens who are dating anymore, it's the mother directly,” said @safitri***.

“I support this, fix it. If you don't have a match, just force it, God,” added @kokom***.

“Proposal gas, saying is a good child's prayer,” said @vania***.