There was a time when tuning was a thing in the car world. With a DVD of a Fast & Furious film in your pocket, many a teenager was found in dad's garage pulling the 'L' sign off the Peugeot 206 or Volkswagen Lupo and treating him to a homemade spoiler instead. diagonally sawn springs and a splitter table top under the front bumper. Those teenagers have now grown up, along with their Fast & Furious films, which have also moved away from excessive tuning… But luckily there are always the Japanese.

Cool… or just cute

Tuner Liberty Walk has presented its latest project there, but that project is not about a Japanese car at all. Instead, an Abarth has to be used, and it is equipped with all conceivable adjustments. You will of course find significantly lowered bumpers at the front and rear, with the front one having canards and the rear one having the obligatory diffuser. In between, an enormous side skirt bridges the heavily flared wheel arches, while further up a huge spoiler shows off above the tailgate. At the front, the new bonnet in the style of the electric 500e is striking, complete with angry-looking headlights. The result is, if you ask us, so hilariously cute that we really hope someone buys this.

That must be someone with relatively deep pockets, or at least by Abarth standards. For example, the tuner charges the equivalent of 15,340 euros for this 'Liberty Walk 500' kit and for that money your panels are made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. On the other hand, if plastic without carbon is enough, the price tag drops to 13,560 euros. However, that price does not include installation and lowering of the car, but hey: those are exactly the things that we as teenagers thought we could do ourselves.